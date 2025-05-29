AAPI gains membership to the International Association of Medical Regulatory Authorities

“We are thrilled to share with you all today as the American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (AAPI) has accomplished a major milestone in our mission to elevate the role and recognition of Indian medical professionals across the globe,” said, Dr. Satheesh Kathula, President of AAPI. “The International Association of Medical Regulatory Authorities (IAMRA) has formally accepted AAPI’s application for Partner membership.”

With this acceptance, AAPI joins an influential global network that includes regional, national, and international medical boards of leading medical regulatory bodies, including organizations such as the AAMC, ECFMG, FSMB, and numerous U.S. state medical boards, as well as the national medical boards from India such as Gujarat, Karnataka, Delhi, and the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS).

Currently IAMRA has 116 member organizations from 44 countries, united by a shared vision: “Everyone around the world is treated and cared for by safe and competent doctors.”

IAMRA’s mission is to promote effective medical regulation worldwide by fostering best practices, encouraging innovation, enabling collaboration, and supporting knowledge-sharing to ensure public safety and enhance global healthcare quality.

“We extend our sincere thanks to Dr. Lokesh Edara, past Chairman of the AAPI Board of Trustees, for his initiative and leadership in this endeavor.”

According to Dr. Lokesh Edara, who has been leading the efforts for AAPI’s Global Medical Education Initiatives, AAPI has been collaborating with the Government of India on efforts with “the objective of making every MBBS graduate from India to be the best in the world through programs and activities on AAPI platform. We now look forward to working closely with IAMRA and its members to strengthen our shared mission and ensure that the voices of Indian-origin physicians are heard and respected worldwide.”

“This achievement reaffirms AAPI’s commitment to collaborating with international medical regulatory authorities; Bridging professional gaps between Indian and global healthcare systems; Building stronger platforms for Indian-origin physicians; and advocating for policy harmonization and mutual recognition of qualifications. Thank you for your continued support as we take this proud step forward,” said Dr. Kathula.

The AAPI Ad Hoc Committee on Medical Regulation has been established to provide expert insight and guidance on matters related to medical licensing and regulatory standards across the United States. Chaired by Dr. Srini Gangasani, Chairman of the Georgia Medical Board, the committee will serve as a resource for evaluating current regulatory frameworks and proposing recommendations to ensure consistency, transparency, and efficiency in the medical licensing process. This initiative reflects AAPI’s continued commitment to supporting high standards in medical practice and ensuring a fair and effective regulatory environment for healthcare professionals.

Serving 1 in every 7 patients in the US, AAPI members care for millions of patients every day, while several of them have risen to hold high-flying jobs, shaping the policies and programs, and inventions that shape the landscape of healthcare in the US and around the world.

Since its inception in 1982, AAPI has been at the forefront, representing a conglomeration of more than 125,000 practicing physicians in the United States, seeking to be the united voice for the physicians of Indian origin. For more information on AAPI and its programs and initiatives, please visit: www.aapiusa.org