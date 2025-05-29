ITServe Alliance members across the nation honor fallen heroes, donate funds to veterans on Memorial Day

ITServe Alliance members representing several Chapters, led by the national and Chapter leadership, honored our Veterans and the fallen Heroes on the occasion of Memorial Day in various towns and cities across the nation on May 26, 2025.

Initiated and driven under the banner of ITServe Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) local CSR Teams of Austin, Dallas, Houston, New Jersey, and, Raleigh were some of the chapters that led the Memorial Day events in their respective states.

Thanks to the initiatives of Chapter Presidents, Vineeth Reddy Amaram, Austin; Abhishek Boyanapally, Dallas; Srinivas Mettu, Houston; Subramaniyam Osuru, New Jersy; and, Praveen Chakraraj, Raleigh, hundreds of ITServe members joined these events, honoring those who have sacrificed their lives for Freedom.

ITServe Alliance Team Dallas had the distinguished honor of having Raghu Chittimalla, Governing Board Chair; Anju Vallbhaneni, National President; and Jagadeesh Mosali, Immediate past President of ITServe during the ceremony, where the Dallas Chapter members gathered at the DFW National Cemetery, placing National Flags for the Fallen Heroes on Memorial Day.

Raghu Chittimalla said, “Founded in 2010, ITServe’s vision has been to empower local communities by creating, retaining, and fostering employment opportunities within the United States. ITServe has an active membership of 2,400 + members, and 24 Chapters established across the United States, who are small & medium-sized companies that create local employment and fulfill the growing demand for highly skilled professionals in America.”

“ITServe and its member community is committed to corporate social responsibility (CSR) and actively contributing to local communities nationwide,” said Anju Vallabhaneni. “We recognize the sacrifices of our veterans and first responders, who selflessly serve our nation. Supporting them and their families is of utmost importance to us, as we express our gratitude for their unwavering dedication and bravery.”

As part of their continued commitment to community service, ITServe Alliance Austin Chapter donated $1,000 to the Sons of the American Revolution during the Memorial Day Flags Ceremony. This gesture is a small token of our deep gratitude for those who served and sacrificed for our nation.

“Thank you all for joining today and representing ITServe Austin Team in honoring our Veterans on the occasion of Memorial Day. Proud to be part of ITServe always at forefront in serving the community,” said Vineeth Reddy Amaram.

“A heartfelt thank you to all our members and volunteers who joined us in this meaningful tribute. Let us all participate and encourage everyone to participate in similar event. These kind of events will be very helpful to ITServe and gives us tremendous satisfaction,” said Srinivas Mettu.

“It was a great event, and every Chapter needs to do this at their cities – nothing can explain or feel good unless you attend personally – everyone attended felt proud to be part of this event today – Thank you entire CSR team – and Dallas Chapter President and core team for arranging this event,” said Abhishek Boyanapally.

“Great giving back to heroes efforts by #TeamRaleigh,” said Praveen Chakraraj. “A heartfelt thank you to all our members and volunteers who joined us in this meaningful tribute.”

ITServe Alliance – New Jersey Chapter President, Subramaniyam Osuru after the event honoring the Veterans with Memorial Day Donation on May 26, 2025 said, “We remember our veterans with deep gratitude and reflect on the freedoms we enjoy because of their services.”

“ITServe CSR team has embarked on a remarkable journey in the realm of CSR,” said Tanuj Gundlapalli, Managing Director for ITServe Alliance CSR. Gundlapalli expressed his “deep gratitude to all the members, volunteers, Chapter Presidents, the 10 Chairs, and our partners who are passionate and have contributed to the many CSR efforts over the past years. Your dedication and support are the driving forces behind our success. As we look to the future, I am optimistic about the positive impact we can achieve together.”

Dinesh Movva, CSR Secretary said, Come, Join us in our journey as we strive to make a meaningful difference. Together, we can transform lives, inspire change, and leave a lasting legacy of compassion and service. Let’s stand united and make our communities stronger, one step at a time.” For more details about the many noble initiatives of ITServe, please visit: www.itserve.org

