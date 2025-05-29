Asian American heritage month of May celebrated

India Post News Service

CHICAGO: Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Heritage (AANHPI) Month of May is being celebrated in Chicago and the whole USA with many traditional, artistic, foods, festivals, social, cultural, educational and political activities.

“Asian American Coalition of Chicago (AACC) is one of the oldest organizations with a mission to unite the Asian American communities for their common causes for the last five decades,” said Rajinder Singh Mago, Executive Secretary of AACC.

Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders have contributed significantly to many facets of American culture and society, including science and medicine, literature and art, sports and recreation, government and politics, and activism and law.

Asian American Heritage Month of May is an annual celebration that recognizes the historical and cultural contributions of people of Asian, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander descent to the United States. AAPI Heritage Month of May.

The month of May was chosen for AANHPI Heritage Month because it commemorates the immigration of the first Japanese people to the United States on May 7, 1843.

From 1980 to 1990, each U.S. president passed annual proclamations for Asian/Pacific American Heritage Week.

In 1990, Congress expanded the observance from a week to a month. May was annually designated as Asian/Pacific American Heritage Month in 1992 under the George H. W. Bush administration.

Asian/Pacific American Heritage Month was renamed as AAPI Heritage Month in 2009.

Dalip Singh Saund, born in the village of Chhajjal Wadi, Punjab, India. He served for 3 terms. Before serving, he helped change a law so that Indians and other Asians could become U.S. Citizens.

In 2021, Kamala Harris became the first Asian American Vice President of the United States. Currently Usha Vance, another Indian/Asian American is the second lady of the United States. Many other Indian Americans are highly successful entrepreneurs and serve at top leadership positions in business, technology, government, military, medicine and academia.

According to the Bering Land Bridge Theory, Asians first migrated to what is now known as North America over 15,000 years ago through a land bridge between Asia and North America.

Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders are the fastest growing racial group in the United States.

As of the 2020 U.S. Census, there were about 20.6 million people of Asian or Pacific Islander descent in the United States. Asian Americans make up about 7 percent of the total U.S. population.

At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, rhetoric about the origins of the virus led to a spike in anti-Asian racism and violence.

Also Read: U.S. Bank supports Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month