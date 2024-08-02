Actor Prashant Gupta is this year’s Co Grand Marshal of Fremont’s India Day Parade

New York born and Bollywood-bred actor Prashant Gupta will be gracing the India Day Parade in Fremont – San Jose as the Co Grand Marshal. He will be accompanying Indian film actress par excellence and superstar Manisha Koirala, who is this year’s esteemed Grand Marshal. Along with them in attendance will be tabla maestro and music icon Zakir Hussain.

Prashant spent years living in Mumbai and worked under the screen name Prashantt Guptha. Amongst his many films, his claim to fame comes from versatile characters portrayed in hit and acclaimed films like NEERJA and THE TASHKENT FILES, along with stellar performances in popular web-series’ like AASHRAM 3 and SPECIAL OPS. Here in the USA, the actor played the lead role and Producer of a holiday film called A NEW CHRISTMAS, which streams on Amazon Prime in North America.

In a brief conversation about the event, Prashant expressed, “What touched my heart the most is coming to know about the FREEDOM GALA, and everything it intends to accomplish with the youth of culture. I’ve had the good fortune of knowing Dr. Romesh Japra, and his ideology and vision are beyond any other community leader I’ve met across the USA. I’m thrilled to be invited and serve his mission, as well share the stage with one of my all-time favorite artists Manisha Koirala.”

Also Read: Actor Prashantt Guptha launches mental-health masterclass for artistes!