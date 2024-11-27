Answers to be given on the next CM soon: Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis

CHHATRAPATI SAMBHAJI NAGAR: Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday headed to the national capital, New Delhi. He is expected to meet the BJP top brass in an effort to resolve the impasse over the decision of who will be Chieg Minister of the state.

On being asked about the new Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Fadnavis said that the answer would be given soon and a decision was being taken on the same.

“The answer to this will be given soon. All senior members of the three parties of Mahayuti are taking a decision on this together..,” Fadnavis said while speaking to the media.

Speaking on the decision for the posts of the other ministers, Fadnavis said that the decisions for the Chief Minister would be taken first after which the rest of the decisions would be taken.

Fadnavis also spoke on the mass movement by the oppositions on the Electronic Vending Machines (EVMs) and said that the Supreme Court had already given an answer to the question and further added that the EVM system would continue.

The Deputy CM also said that the dirty tricks of the opposition should stop.

Senior Shiv Sena leader Deepak Kesarkar also emphasised that the alliance would take a deciion soon.

“All this will be decided by our senior leaders from Delhi. It is not right for us to say anything about it. For us, everyone is a leader. Eknath Shidhe, Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar are also our leaders…Eknath Shinde has a relationship with Devendra Fadnavis. Both of them have had a good combination and this relationship will remain in future as well,” he said.

Earlier, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi had questioned the Yuti alliance on what was stopping them from announcing the name of Devendra Fadnavis if the decision had already been made.

Speaking to ANI, Chaturvedi said, “If Devendra Fadnavis’ name has been finalised, then announce it quickly; what is stopping you? Why are you depriving the people of Maharashtra of the promises made to them, why are you keeping them away and why are you ignoring the steering crisis of Maharashtra? They are so power hungry… its been days since the election came and yet the results have not been announced.”

The election results for Maharashtra were announced on November 23 but the ruling BJP-led Mahayuti alliance is yet to decide on the Chief Minister. The BJP emerged as the biggest winner with 132 seats out of 280 member Maharashtra assembly, while its allies–the Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde and the NCP led by Ajit Pawar–won 57 and 41 seats, respectively. The Maharashtra assembly elections were held on November 20, and the results were declared on November 23. (ANI)

