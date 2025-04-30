Attacking and killing unarmed tourists is a sign of cowardice: Nehra

Shiv Kaura

India Post News Service

PHAGWARA: Khatri Mahasabha Punjab General Secretary, BJP NGO Cell Punjab Executive Member, Human Rights Council India (Anti-Corruption Cell) State President, Vishwa Hindu Sangh District Kapurthala President and former Khatri Arora Welfare Board Punjab Government Member Raman Nehra is currently on a tour of Canada and America.

During his visit, the Vedic Dharma Samaj paid emotional tribute to the martyrs of Pahalgam by lighting candles at the Vedic Dharm Samaj Fremont Hindu temple Fremont California USA During this the temple chairman Dr. Ramesh Japra, Captain Krishna Sharma, Rakesh Mehta and Vikram Pal were also with him.

Addressing the condolence meeting, Raman Nehra strongly condemned the killing of 26 innocent people by Pakistani terrorists in Pahalgam area of South Kashmir and said that Pakistan should be punished for this.

Attacking and killing unarmed tourists is a sign of cowardice. No religion allows this. Pakistan will definitely be punished for its actions. Dr. Ramesh Japra said that this incident is very unfortunate and condemnable He appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to take strict action against such terrorist organizations and anti-national forces and destroy them completely so that peace and prosperity remain in the country.

He also demanded that the families of those martyred in the attack should be given government jobs and compensation. He said that Kashmir has been an integral part of India since ancient times.

There is a fragrance of Indian civilization and culture in the air of Kashmir so Pakistan’s dream of acquiring Kashmir will never be fulfilled. The rulers of Pakistan should understand this. He expressed confidence that this time Pakistan will be taught a tough lesson so that it cannot even imagine committing such an inhuman crime in future.

Rajesh Verma, Chandru Bhambra, Govind and Sandeep Deswal were also present on this occasion.