In the presence of Dr. Ravjot Singh, Jarnail Nangal assumed the post of Chairman of Nagar Sudhar Trust Phagwara

Raman Nehra & Shiv Kaura

India Post News Service

PHAGWARA: The newly appointed Chairman of Phagwara Nagar Sudhar Trust, Mr. Jarnail Nangal, assumed the post as Chairman in the presence of Punjab Local Government Minister Dr. Ravjot Singh. On this occasion, Lok Sabha member Dr. Raj Kumar Chabbewal, MLA Kulwant Pandori were also with him.

On this occasion, Cabinet Minister Dr. Ravjot Singh congratulated Mr. Nangal and said that the Chief Minister of Punjab, Mr. Under the leadership of Bhagwant Singh Mann, the Punjab government is making great efforts for the all-round development of the state.

He said that Mr. Nangal is a young soldier of the party who has been given a big responsibility by the party. He hoped that he will serve as the chairman of the Nagar Sudhar Trust with full dedication. Thanking Aam Aadmi Party supremo Mr. Arvind Kejriwal and Chief Minister S. Bhagwant Singh Mann and Aam Aadmi Party Punjab President Mr. Aman Arora for his appointment, Mr. Nangal said that the Nagar Sudhar Trust will make a comprehensive plan to provide housing to the people in the city at reasonable rates.

He said that soon a special survey of the entire city will be conducted to find out the existing possibilities for residential and commercial areas and those places will be developed so that the all-round development of the city can be boosted.

He also said that a helpline number will also be issued to provide the services provided to the people by the Nagar Sudhar Trust in a more transparent and simple manner, on which people will be able to contact directly.

On this occasion, former minister and Aam Aadmi Party in-charge Joginder Singh Mann Harminder Singh Bakshi, Vice Chairman, Punjab State Industrial Development Corporation Limited, Lalit Saklani, Chairperson, District Planning Board, Mayor Rampal Uppal, Aam Aadmi Party Spokesperson Harnoor Singh Harji Mann and others were present.

