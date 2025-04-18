Consulate General of India in Seattle hosts Baisakhi celebration

SEATTLE: The Consulate General of India in Seattle hosted the first celebration of Baisakhi at the State Capitol in Olympia. Washington State Governor Bob Ferguson, Lieutenant Governor Denny Heck, and Secretary of State Steve Hobbs attended the event.

In a post on X the Consulate said, “The 1st Celebration of Baisakhi at State Capitol in Olympia! Thank you Governor Bob Ferguson, Lieutenant Governor Denny Heck and Secretary of State Steve Hobbs for joining us in the celebrations. Deeply appreciate the impressive participation of eminent leaders from the Indian American Sikh community from across the State of Washington. Team Indian Consulate @ Seattle wishes all a very Happy Baisakhi celebration!”

This event marks the first such celebration of the festival of Baisakhi at the State Capitol. State Senators and Legislators from the Washington State Legislature also attended the ceremony, in addition to prominent members of the Sikh community resident in Washington.

Baisakhi was celebrated on April 13 in India, where thousands of devotees thronged Sri Harmandir Sahib, popularly known as the Golden Temple, in Amritsar.

Offering fervent prayers and taking a holy dip in the sacred Sarovar, pilgrims marked the festival with deep reverence. Devotees will offer prayers in Gurdwara throughout the day.

The festival of Baisakhi marks the Sikh New Year and is a spring harvest festival celebrated in Punjab and other parts of north India.

To celebrate the festival, people visit Gurdwaras, seek blessings, and participate in Nagar Kirtan. ‘Kada prasad’ is distributed among the devotees.

Devotees offered prayers and took a holy dip at the spiritual Har ki Pauri ghat in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar on Sunday to mark the celebration of Baisakhi.

Aarti was also performed at Mahakaleshwar Temple in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain on the occasion of Baisakhi.

The day marks the anniversary of the founding of the Khalsa Panth by Guru Gobind Singh in the year 1699. On this day, Guru Gobind Singh abolished the distinction between higher and lower caste communities. ANI