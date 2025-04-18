National Retail Solutions (NRS) partners with Renascent Media and Rainbow Heaven Distributors to host first-ever Retailers Networking Meetup

India Post News Service

NEWARK, NJ: National Retail Solutions (NRS), a leading provider of point-of-sale systems for independent retailers, in partnership with Renascent Media and Rainbow Heaven Distributors LLC, is proud to announce the inaugural “Retailers Networking Meetup” on Thursday, April 24th, 2025, at Albert Palace in Fords, NJ.

The Retailers Networking Meetup is a free event that will unite South Asian retailers across various sectors, including hospitality, convenience stores, gas stations, and liquor stores. The evening will feature networking opportunities, presentations from industry leaders, and a complimentary dinner.

Over the years, the South Asian community has emerged as a major player in the retail world. Recognizing this growth and the need for stronger industry connections, this networking event will provide a platform for retailers to connect with industry peers, strengthen relationships, discover new business opportunities, and gain valuable insights from business leaders and experts.

Elie Y. Katz, President and CEO of NRS, emphasized the significance of this event: “We recognize the tremendous contributions South Asian retailers make to the independent retail ecosystem. This event represents our commitment to supporting this vibrant community with technology solutions and opportunities to connect and grow. At NRS, we believe that when our retailers succeed, we all succeed.”

“Networking serves as a powerful catalyst for building bridges between brands and retailers, and my goal is to serve the emerging needs of the community,” said Tanvi Prenita Chandra, founder of Renascent Media, which has been bridging the gap between global brands and the South Asian community through integrated marketing solutions since 2007. “Through this collaboration, we hope to contribute to the growth of the businesses. By networking, we can raise awareness about the importance of building relationships and expanding networks.”

Victoria Wilkerson, Business Development & Outreach Specialist at NRS, highlighted the gathering’s practical benefits: “This meetup is designed to deliver tangible value to every attendee. Beyond the networking opportunities, retailers will learn about the latest industry trends, technology advancements, and business strategies that can help them thrive in today’s competitive marketplace. We’re excited to create this space where meaningful connections and knowledge sharing can happen.”

Anil Patel, CEO of Rainbow Heaven Distributors LLC, highlighted the importance of community connection: “As distributors serving retailers across the region, we understand the power of strong networks in driving business success. This event offers a unique opportunity for retailers to share experiences, discover new products, and build relationships that will benefit them for years to come. We’re proud to partner with NRS and Renascent Media to support the South Asian retail community’s continued growth.”

To reserve a spot, participants should scan the QR code on event flyers or visit https://tinyurl.com/nrsretailers. Businesses interested in participating as vendors should contact Renascent Media at 732-668-3726.

About National Retail Solutions (NRS)

National Retail Solutions (NRS) is a subsidiary of IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT) and operates a point-of-sale (POS) terminal-based platform for independent retailers. The NRS platform provides independent retailers with a robust merchandising and store management system, including customer loyalty programs, digital coupons, NRS PAY credit card processing, and other merchant services. For more information on NRS, visit www.nrsplus.com.