President Trump unleashes permitting technology for the 21st Century

India Post News Service

Today, President Trump took action to ensure the United States is leveraging modern technology to effectively and efficiently conduct environmental reviews and evaluate permits. Permitting reform is a top priority for the Trump Administration and this action will accelerate the process, improve the transparency and predictability of project timelines, and eliminate unnecessary delays holding back the growth of the American economy.

The Presidential Memorandum signed today calls on the Council on Environmental Quality (CEQ), in consultation with the National Energy Dominance Council (NEDC) and relevant permitting agencies, to issue a plan for modernizing the technology used for Federal environmental review and permitting processes for infrastructure projects. This plan will guide agencies as they use technology to digitize permit applications, expedite reviews, enhance interagency coordination on projects, and give sponsors more transparency and predictability on project permitting schedules. This will also help agencies share information with state and tribal officials to make those permitting processes easier for project sponsors.

“By leveraging 21st century technologies, the U.S. can improve the effectiveness, efficiency, and speed of the Federal environmental review and permitting process — and remove the layers of bureaucracy that are stopping growth while improving the quality of the review process. Thanks to the leadership of President Trump, CEQ will work diligently to issue a Federal Permitting Technology Action Plan and establish a Permitting Innovation Center that will truly enable agencies to expedite permitting and refocus environmental analysis on the issues of greatest importance,” said the White House Council on Environmental Quality.

“We need to drill more, map more, mine more, and build more — all while innovating faster than our global competitors,” said Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum. “The Permitting Technology Action Plan will channel our greatest asset, American innovation and technology, to overhaul our current permitting process and power our nation faster, better, cleaner, and more reliably than ever before. Embracing cutting-edge development and modernizing this outdated system will pave the way to American success.”

“With President Trump’s leadership, this administration is taking action to fix a broken system that’s slowing down critical energy projects across the country. Outdated permitting systems are creating costly delays at the exact moment we need to be expanding capacity, strengthening our energy security, and building the infrastructure that powers American industry and lowers costs for families,” said Secretary of Energy Chris Wright. “As Secretary of Energy and Vice Chair of the National Energy Dominance Council, I welcome this decisive action to modernize permitting technology, cut red tape, and align the full force of the federal government behind getting these essential projects approved and built—because energy dominance isn’t possible without the infrastructure to support it.”

“When President Trump says American farmers and ranchers have been the lifeblood of our economy for centuries, he means it. For too long, our producers have experienced delays and uncertainty as they navigate a complex permitting process that gets in the way of American innovation and stifles energy and timber production. This historic Memorandum will increase efficiency and transparency so farmers, foresters, and producers can get back to the work they do every day to feed, fuel, and clothe our nation,” said Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins.

“It takes too long to build in America,” said Secretary of Transportation Sean P. Duffy. “Ridiculous red tape and outdated regulations add cost and delays to projects. It has to stop. Thanks to President Trump’s leadership, we are slashing the bureaucracy and getting back to actually building things in America again. We are doing that by harnessing innovative technology to expedite the permitting process.”

“I applaud President Trump for his actions to streamline environmental reviews and permitting processes which will bolster American innovation and grow our economy. Pillar Three of my Powering the Great American Comeback Initiative is permitting reform, cooperative federalism, and cross-agency partnership and under President Trump’s leadership, EPA will leverage technology to maximize efficiency and maintain the quality of review while expediting permits for infrastructure projects. No longer will applicants face years-long, uncertain, and costly permitting processes. Instead, we will safeguard our environment and incentivize investment into our economy creating American jobs,” said Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency Lee Zeldin.

