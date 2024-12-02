Delhi to be drug-free in 3 years, LG Saxena directs coordinated crackdown

NEW DELHI: DCP Crime Bhisham Singh on Sunday stated that Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has directed the Delhi Police, Narcotics Control Bureau, and all relevant departments to work towards making the national capital drug-free within the next three years.

He added that teams would be formed to target drug peddlers and make arrests.

” On November 26, the LG had called for a state-level review meeting which which was attended by all the departments. The LG directed the Delhi Police, Narcotics Control Bureau, and all the departments that he wanted to see Delhi as a drug-free Delhi in the next three years,” said the DCP Crime.

He outlined the steps that will be taken to combat the drug menace in the national capital.

“The LG also directed that in December 2024, a campaign should be started as a comprehensive pilot project, we have started that… Drug recovery and arrests of drug peddlers would be done. Other than that, teams will be formed to check all places where drug peddling is possible. The teams will work with a targetted approach…” he added further,” Singh added.

Earlier, in a bid to tackle the growing problem of drug abuse, LG Saxena announced the launch of a one-month anti-drug campaign set to begin on December 1.

This aggressive initiative is part of a broader plan to make Delhi drug-free within the next three years, well ahead of the target for a nationwide drug-free India, according to a press release from the LG’s office.

During the ninth review meeting of the State-Level Committee Narco Coordination Centre (NCORD), Saxena emphasized that the drug menace not only harms the health of the youth but also has a broader international dimension. He highlighted how drugs are being used strategically to weaken the youth of India, and thereby, the nation itself. (ANI)

Also Read: Will give statehood to Delhi, make it free from LG: Arvind Kejriwal