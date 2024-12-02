Noida: Police beefs up security ahead of farmers ‘Delhi Chalo’ march; traffic congestion at Chilla border

NOIDA: The Noida Police, expecting disruptions from a farmers’ protest march heading towards Delhi, has beefed up security and conducted vehicle inspections after issuing comprehensive traffic advisories on Monday.

The protest, organized by the Bhartiya Kisan Parishad (BKP) along with other farmer groups, is being held to demand compensation and benefits related to agricultural reforms, including a legal guarantee for the Minimum Support Price (MSP).

Visuals from the Chilla Border in Noida show long queues of vehicles stuck in traffic.

The traffic congestion comes after police held security checks on roads ahead of the farmers’ ‘Delhi Chalo’ march.

The Bhartiya Kisan Parishad (BKP), along with Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM), the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) and other farmer organizations earlier announced that they will be marching towards Delhi on Monday to demand compensation and benefits under the new agricultural laws.

The first group, led by BKP leader Sukhbir Khalifa, will begin their march from under the Maha Maya flyover in Noida at noon on December 2.

“We are ready for our march towards Delhi. Tomorrow, on December 2, we will start our march towards Delhi from under the Maha Maya flyover (In Noida). At noon, all of us will reach there and demand our compensation and benefits as per the new laws,” BKP leader Sukhbir Khalifa told ANI on Sunday.

The Delhi-Noida Police are busy conducting stringent checks at all borders, with barriers set up to monitor the flow of traffic.

To prevent bottlenecks and ensure safety, traffic diversions and restrictions have been put in place.

Earlier in October, Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC) General Secretary Sarwan Singh Pandhair had informed that the farmers sitting in protest at the Shambhu border (Punjab-Haryana border) would march towards Delhi on December 6 to press their demands including a guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP).

Farmers from Uttar Pradesh are set to protest march from Noida to the Parliament complex in Delhi, where the Winter Session is underway, to press their five key demands for compensation and benefits under the new agricultural laws.

The upcoming protest has prompted the police to scale up security measures and divert routes in Delhi-NCR. (ANI)

