Experts suggested reduce non-essential travel this summer

Vidya Sethuraman

India Post News Service

As the administration intensifies its crackdown on immigration, many are concerned about the safety of entering and exiting the United States, especially for foreign residents holding green cards or student visas. In order to help immigrant groups understand their rights at airports and borders and provide coping strategies, American Community Media held an online meeting on May 2nd.

Xiao Wang, founder and CEO of Boundless Immigration, said that in most cases, most green card holders can leave the United States, return and re-enter without problems. “What we have seen, and it is a growing concern, is that there are specific cases of lawful permanent residents being pressured by CBP officers to give up their green cards at that time through coercion.” “Who is at risk? First of all, people with their residence card who return after long trips, that is, more than six months, because it could be interpreted as abandoning the right to be a permanent resident.” The other group at risk is those who have conditional residence cards, with pending renewals. The third group at risk, he said, is people with complex immigration histories with violations, prior denials or unresolved legal problems.

In short, he recommended that those traveling abroad and legal permanent residents carry information with them that shows they live in the United States such as tax returns, lease agreements, pay stubs, anything that shows they have a connection to the United States. Try to avoid trips longer than six months, unless you have already applied for a re-entry permit. Once back, stay calm and respectful during the border encounter.

Madhurima Paturi, Founder and Partner of Paturi Law, said the number of calls they received is impressive, especially from students on the F1 visa for undergraduate, postgraduate, doctoral or language studies. “About 5,000 student visas were canceled in less than three weeks, which is very alarming. And many of them, to South Asian Indians, which meant they lost status, their presence was illegal and they needed to self-deport.” The Department of Justice reported that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) will restore student visas, said Madhurima.