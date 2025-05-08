SMAP celebrates Shiv Jayanti as “Bhakti for Shakti” theme

India Post News Service

LOS ANGELES, CA: On April 20, 2025, SMAP-LA (Shivaji Maharaj Antarrashtriya Parivar-Los Angeles Chapter) celebrated Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti with a theme “Bhakti for Shakti” in a grand spiritual way to showcase the cultural performances at Kennedy Center of the Performing Arts in the city of La Palma to honor the legendary Maratha King.

Over 500+ strong audience witnessed the spirituality that brought together devotion and Maratha history in a transformative way. This event was more than a cultural festival, it was a spiritual movement to inspire pride, unity, and a reflection on the timeless values Shivaji Maharaj stood for that is justice, courage, and spiritual grounding

The evening commenced with an electrifying Dhol-Tasha performance by Sundeep Katre and a majestic Palkhi procession by Mangesh Raut & Shree Swami Samarth Group. Following the procession, puja was performed to honor all national heroes, setting a tone of reverence and unity. The Indian National Anthes of USA and India were played to stir deep patriotic pride in the audience. While the audience was settling down, Anil Desai played soulful devotional music.

The venue was transformed into a vibrant spiritual sanctuary, featuring the opening remarks by Sujatha a vibrant Master of Ceremonies.

A central highlight of the event was the powerful theatrical production by Innovation Academy, featuring over 65 talented artists. The performance vividly depicted how revered saints like Sant Tukaram influenced Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s dharmic leadership. Blending drama, music, and spiritual insight, the production deeply moved the audience, eliciting emotional applause and moments of meditative stillness. The thoughtfully chosen props were especially commendable, perfectly complementing each episode and aligning beautifully with the saints’ Bhakti songs. The drama concluded with the powerful chants of “Jai Bhavani, Jai Shivaji.”

Shree Vikram Wable Inamdar, a 13th-generation descendant of the legendary Maratha Sardar Janrao Wable from Mhatar Pimpri, Ahilyanagar, Maharashtra, was the special guest who spoke about his ancestor, Sardar Janrao Wable.

Kamlesh Chauhan, a renowned and highly acclaimed poet, known for her powerful and thoughtful poetry, recited a poem that resonated deeply with the audiences.

The spiritual dram that captivated the audience for about 90 minutes was followed by a Bhakti Garba performance by Surekha Modi and her group and a powerful Shakti Dance by Paulomi Pandit’s group igniting the spirit of strength and empowerment in every heart.

SMAP Founder Vijay Patil honored distinguished civic leaders and supporters with flower bouquets.

Councilmember Nitesh Patel of City of La Palma honored the leadership team of SMAP-LA with a Proclamation in recognition of their outstanding community service

GIVE Foundation, Jagruti Awakening Foundation” & Dr. Rajan Vaidya proudly presented a trophy to Vijay Patil, Founder and Global President of SMAP, and Aparna Hande, President of SMAP-LA, in recognition of their exemplary leadership.

The evening’s events drew a curtain with Ashok Madan, chairman of SMAP-LA, delivering the vote of thanks to all organizers, sponsors, performers, the audience and the vendors.