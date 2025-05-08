Punjabi Cultural Society of Chicago Celebrates Vaisakhi with a Spectacular “Rangla Punjab 2025”

India Post News Service

CHICAGO: The Punjabi Cultural Society of Chicago (PCS) www.PCSChicago.org, proudly marked the celebration of Vaisakhi with its highly anticipated Rangla Punjab 2025 event — a vibrant, heartfelt tribute to Punjabi heritage, education, and cultural unity, at Copernicus Center, Chicago on April 26, 2025.

The event drew hundreds from across the community and was lauded for its warmth, authenticity, and organizational excellence.

Under the leadership of President Navtej Singh Sohi and Chairman Dr. Param Puneet Singh, and the PCS team, the program seamlessly blended tradition with celebration, performing arts; earning accolades from both dignitaries and community members.

The program Grand Sponsor was Dr. Narinder Singh Grewal and Platinumsponsor Kevindeep Singh Atwal. The Gold sponsors were Jaidev Singh Bhattal, Tanu Baljeet Mangat, Gulzar Multani and Dr. Harjinder Khaira. Several other community organizations and businesses supported this event.

Chief Guest Dr. Devesh Ranjan (Dean of Engineering – UW Madison) praised the event, stating, “A very well-organized program by the PCS team — it flowed like a river. I have seen many Indian associations’ events, but PCS set itself apart in authenticity and cultural promotion.” He also spoke passionately about giving back to the community, calling education “the single greatest agent of social change” capable of lifting entire families and generations.

Prominent attendee Mr. Yogesh Wadhera (President Medline) shared his appreciation: “The PCS-RP25 program was well articulated. PCS members were kind and welcoming, and the food was warm and delicious.” Capturing the festival’s joyful ambiance, Mr. Ronnie Singh and Mr. Karan Sohi noted: “This year felt like a Mela (festival) — extremely warm and family-oriented. People were packed inside the auditorium as well as in the lobby. The colorful dresses and turbans created an unforgettable experience.”

A moment of silence was held to honor the 26 victims of the massacre on April 22, 2025 by the militants in Pahalgam, Kashmir, India.

Honorable Consul General of India in Chicago, Som Nath Ghosh also attended the event for a short while and praised the promotion of Punjabi performing arts and culture, and the community building efforts by PCS.

PCS Vice-President Bikram Sohi welcomed the audience. The program started with the U.S. National anthem by Mini Singh and a prayer shabad singing by the youth organized by Paramvir Kaur and Tejveer Singh Soodan.

The program was beautifully emceed by Amrit Kaur Bajwa, Kirandeep Kaur, Aaron Singh Sohi, Kabir Singh Virk, Jasmin Kaur Hunjan, and Ria Kaur Hunjan.

Among the highlights were 29 vibrant, cultural, variety of performances including, Bhangra, Gidha, Punjabi Folk Songs, Poetry, music etc. performed by local artists from 6 years to 60 years old. Bhangra and Gidha acts by local youth and ladies, which earned glowing praise from multiple folks “The Bhangra teams were well prepared, and the kids looked beautiful in colorful traditional attire. Thank you, PCS team, for keeping our next generation connected to their roots — Bravo!” said PCS Chairman Dr. Param Puneet Singh.

“As I reflect on this successful milestone, it reaffirms its mission to uplift the community through inclusivity, cultural celebration, and leadership,” said PCS President Navtej Singh Sohi. Mr. Navtej Sohi also expressed his gratitude to entire BOD team especially Gurlal Bhattal, Gurpreet Sidhu, Bikram Sohi, Jigerdeep Dhillon, Amit Paul Gill, Joti Parmar, Parmvir Kaur, Tejveer Soodan, Bhupinder Dhaliwal, Parvinder Nanua, Paul Lail, Bhinder Pamma, Surinder Palia, Jasbir Palia, Gurmit Dhillon, past President Manjeet Bhalla, past Chairman Dr. Vikramjit Gill, Amarjit Atwal, Vick Singh, Balwinder Girn, Mohinderjit Saini, and Rajinder Singh Mago, for their diligence and dedicated support to this event.

PCS’s commitment to preserving Punjabi culture and fostering youth involvement continues to inspire. Multiple community members have already expressed interest in performing, volunteering or serving as coordinators for next year’s celebration. Numerous young attendees also shared heartfelt thanks for PCS’ ongoing support of cultural education and values.

(P.C.S. is a non-profit 501(c)(3) all volunteer community service organization devoted to promoting Punjabi culture, performing arts, language, education, sports, and good citizenship, in the Chicago Metropolitan area and beyond.)

Also Read: Rangla Punjab event attracts over 1000