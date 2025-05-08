Orange County Hindus offer Shradhanjali at Irvine Mandir

Neeraj Kashalkar

The Irvine Hindu Mandir held a heartfelt Shraddhanjali ceremony on Sunday May 5th 2025, to honor the 26 lives lost in the terrorist massacre of Pahalgam, Kashmir in Bharat on April 22, 2025. Maha Mrityunjay Havan was performed with a Sankalpa for Shanti and Sadgati for the departed souls along with the protection of Dharma. More than 150 Hindus from the Irvine area and greater Orange County area- some even from as far as Cerritos, came to express their grief and show solidarity.

The Hindu community in Orange County was profoundly affected by this heartbreaking event, and many experienced emotional distress. This gathering provided a valuable opportunity for the community to come together, reflect, and find solace through spiritual service.

The mandir priests shared a powerful message about the importance of world peace and of the need to protect Dharma from Adharmic forces, emphasizing patience and strength during these challenging times. In a poignant gesture, each youth lit a lamp in memory of those who perished in the tragic attack, while the Mandir Hall, packed with devotees, stood in silent tribute to honor the departed souls.

Deepak Sharma ji- president of the Irvine Hindu Mandir, condemned the violence and expressed his deep sorrow while highlighting the vital importance of Hindu unity in the face of such grief. Many of the attendees shared their anguish and mourned for the victims. The event concluded with the USA and Indian National Anthems- followed by the Shanti Mantra.