Indian, Hindu, and Jewish organizations unite in solidarity, urge action following Pahalgam tragedy

Neeraj Kashalkar

LOS ANGELES, CA: A coalition of Indian, Hindu, and Jewish organizations, led by Voice of Hindus, met with officials at the Pakistani Consulate to address the tragic Pahalgam attack that claimed 26 lives and injured numerous tourists from across India. The delegation submitted a letter expressing deep concerns and calling for swift action against those responsible for the attack, believed to involve Pakistani nationals.

The meeting emphasized the need for diplomatic cooperation between India and Pakistan to prevent further violence and promote mutual understanding. The diverse group, including representatives from Voice of Hindus, Vishva Hindu Parishad of America (VHPA), Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh (HSS), American Hindu Federation (AHF), and Americans for Hindus (A4H), was joined by Jewish delegates in a powerful show of unity against terrorism.

Dr. Amit Desai, a community leader, condemned the ongoing violence in Kashmir and thanked the U.S. administration, including President Donald Trump, Vice President Pence, Secretary Rubia, and Tulasi Gabbard, for their support in India’s fight against terrorism. “We urge decisive action to ensure such tragedies are not repeated,” Desai stated.

Edie, a Jewish delegate, expressed solidarity, saying, “The violence faced by India and Israel reflects a global struggle against terrorism. We must unite to end this suffering.” Sanjiv Pipale from Orange County added, “Terrorism in any form is unacceptable, and we stand together for peace.” Americans for Hindu (A4H) PAC representative Neeraj Kashalkar said, “Humanity and terrorism can not coexist, and world leaders must stand with India to eradicate terrorism from the world.”

Aradhya, a young Hindu advocate, underscored the urgency, stating, “These attacks will persist if unchallenged. The world must recognize the gravity of this loss and act collectively.”

Southern California Hindu community leaders, led by Amit Desai and including Madhu Gabbar, Hari Krishnan, Pravin Togdiya, Rajesh Rajendran, Shayan, SitaRam, Puja Patel, and Arun Jaitley, delivered the coalition’s letter, pressing the Pakistani government for immediate action against terrorism.

The coalition remains committed to fostering dialogue, peace, and global cooperation to address the challenges of terrorism and ensure a safer future for all.