Celebrating Diwali and Making History in California

Nishtha Raheja Goel

Last year, Los Angeles City Councilmember Nithya Raman graciously invited the Valley Indian Seniors Association (VISA)—a non-profit organization dedicated to empowering, educating, and entertaining Indian seniors in the San Fernando Valley—to Los Angeles City Hall to commemorate Diwali, the Festival of Lights. Diwali is one of the most anticipated celebrations among our community, and our seniors eagerly look forward to it every year. We were deeply honored to receive a city plaque recognizing this important occasion.

This year, we aimed to take our efforts a step further.

In partnership with USIndianSeniors.com, we decided to expand our focus from the city level to the state level. We were thrilled to learn about a bill authored by Assemblymember Ash Kalra (D–San Jose) that seeks to establish Diwali as an official state holiday in California. This legislation aligns perfectly with one of our core missions: to preserve and promote our cultural heritage for future generations.

Consider this: California is home to over 1.2 million people who celebrate Diwali or related festivals during the same season—including 1 million Indian Americans, 200,000 Nepali Americans (Tihar), and others who observe Diwali-related holidays such as Dipalika (Jain), Bandi Chhor Divas (Sikh), and the Buddhist commemoration of Emperor Ashoka’s conversion. These communities have made significant contributions to California’s technology, healthcare, entrepreneurship, and arts sectors—yet Diwali, their most important cultural celebration, remains unrecognized at the state level.

Diwali is not just a festival of lights—it is a profound expression of cultural identity, family tradition, and spiritual renewal. For younger generations, it provides visibility, combats cultural erasure, and counters bullying. It sends a powerful message: our stories and traditions deserve to be part of the American mainstream.

This movement isn’t just about a holiday—it’s about cultural recognition, interfaith inclusion, and generational pride.

For Indian, Jain, Sikh, and Nepali American families, Diwali represents identity, faith, and hope. By advocating for its recognition, we help ensure that future generations see their culture reflected in schools, libraries, and community institutions—places that shape self-esteem and belonging.

While California is known for being progressive, it is currently lagging behind in the Diwali movement:

New York City added Diwali to its school calendar in 2023

Pennsylvania became the first state to recognize Diwali as a public holiday in 2024

New Jersey, Illinois, and Florida are all moving in a similar direction

Assembly Bill (AB) 268 offers California a chance to lead on the West Coast. This bill would:

Add Diwali to the state’s official list of holidays

Allow public schools and community colleges to close for the celebration

Enable state employees to take a paid holiday to observe Diwali

To support this initiative, we created a website: GoldenStateDiwali.com. It serves as a central hub for resources, advocacy tools, and action steps—helping individuals engage with their schools, libraries, and community centers.

We have also built a growing coalition of community organizations in support of AB 268. These partners have committed to raising awareness and engaging in cultural outreach activities, including storytelling events, educational programs, and Diwali celebrations in public spaces. Some of our partners include:

Americans4Hindus

Caring Hand for Children

CoHNA (Coalition of Hindus of North America)

Gujarati Association of SFV

Hindu American Foundation (HAF)

India Friends Association (IFA)

Nepali Association of Northern California (NANC)

Saahas for Cause

And many more

We are also engaging civic leaders across California, and many have already expressed strong support for this effort. Notable supporters of AB 268 include:

Senator Aisha Wahab (D–Fremont) – First Muslim woman in the CA Senate

Assemblymember Jasmeet Bains (D–Bakersfield) – First Sikh woman in the CA Legislature

Senator Caroline Menjivar (D–San Fernando Valley) – Advocate for equity and LGBTQ+ inclusion

Representatives Ami Bera and Ro Khanna – Prominent Indian American voices in Congress

Representative Brad Sherman (D–Sherman Oaks) – Longstanding ally of the Indian American community

Councilmember Nithya Raman – A strong champion of culture and inclusivity in Los Angeles

This diverse coalition reflects the true spirit of California—interfaith, inclusive, and forward-thinking.

We are at a pivotal moment. Let’s take action and make history together. Identify your state legislator and urge them to support AB 268. Volunteer with your local library or school to help them plan a Diwali program or event.

California has always led the way in innovation and inclusivity. Let’s continue that legacy by recognizing Diwali as a state holiday.