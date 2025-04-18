Geet Ramayan brought to life by Rungmunch

India Post News Service

Hayward, CA: Rungmunch-Theatre with a cause, celebrated Ram Navami in the true spirit of righteousness, symbolizing the victory of good over evil through their presentation of the great Indian epic – Ramayan in a Broadway Style musical presentation.

In a spectacular display of culture and tradition, a grand musical presentation of the revered Indian epic Ramayan took center stage, captivating a houseful audience with its blend of live music, graceful dance, and the performances of over 100 talented artists. The event, which took place earlier this month at Cal State, Hayward was a mesmerizing tribute to the timeless story of Lord Ram, celebrating its relevance and influence on generations past and present.

The evening was marked by an unparalleled fusion of art forms, with live orchestral music and intricate dance performances that brought the sacred verses of the Ramayan to life. The stage was set ablaze with the performances of over 100 performers, including musicians, dancers, and actors, each one playing an integral role in narrating the epic’s story. The rich tapestry of emotions, from devotion to valor, was beautifully conveyed through vibrant choreography and powerful musical compositions that resonated deeply with the audience.

As the curtain fell on the breathtaking presentation, the audience was left in awe of the epic’s timeless power. The Ramayan serves as a vital pillar of Indian culture and tradition, and the performance was a reminder of its importance in today’s world. In an age where rapid globalization often leads to a disconnection from one’s roots, such performances provide an essential link to the past, reminding children growing up in foreign lands of the richness of their heritage. The Ramayan continues to anchor them to their cultural legacy, offering a sense of identity and belonging that transcends geographical boundaries.

In addition to its cultural significance, the Ramayan also imparts timeless values that resonate across generations. The epic highlights the importance of dharma, or righteousness, and teaches lessons of honor, loyalty, duty, and selflessness. It serves as a guiding beacon for all, reminding us to uphold moral conduct and embody virtuous principles in our daily lives.

Smita and Madhav Karhade, founders and artistic directors of Rungmunch inspired the audience by speaking of Rungmunch’s dedication to charitable causes through art and being a bridge for Indian expats who want to stay rooted in their traditions, history, and culture.

The evening’s event was not only a celebration of India’s rich cultural heritage but also a powerful reminder of the Ramayan’s enduring relevance. Through the grand musical presentation, the message of unity, duty, and the pursuit of truth was beautifully.

