Ashfaq Syed elected to Naperville City Council

NAPERVILLE, IL: Ashfaq Syed has been elected to serve on the Naperville City Council, becoming the first Indian/Muslim American to do so and ushering in a new chapter of inclusive, community-centered leadership. His win marks the culmination of a grassroots campaign fueled by hundreds of neighbors, dozens of volunteers, and a broad coalition of supporters committed to moving Naperville forward.

“I am deeply honored and humbled by the trust the people of Naperville have placed in me,” said Syed on election night. “This victory belongs to all of us—every volunteer who knocked on doors, every supporter who donated, every resident who believed in the promise of a city that works for everyone.”

Syed’s campaign focused on priorities that resonated with voters across Naperville, including sustainable development, environmental stewardship, transparent governance, economic resilience, and investing in public safety and city services. As President of the Naperville Public Library Board and a longtime advocate for local nonprofits like Loaves & Fishes and 360 Youth Services, Syed brought a record of thoughtful, results-driven leadership to the race.

“This campaign was about building a Naperville that honors its values and embraces its future. I’m eager to get to work with my colleagues on the Council to implement our shared vision—and to listen, engage, and lead with integrity,” Syed added.

He also took time to thank outgoing council members and all those who have served the city before him. “I stand on the shoulders of those who have led Naperville with dedication. I’m grateful for their service and look forward to working in that same spirit.”

Syed will be sworn in later this spring.

