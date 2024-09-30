India strengthens global ties in first 100 days of Modi 3.0: MEA

NEW DELHI: In the first 100 days of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s second term, India has made significant strides in strengthening its diplomatic presence, expanding maritime and renewable energy cooperation, and enhancing its global digital payments infrastructure.

The initiatives reflect India’s growing role on the world stage and its efforts to deepen international partnerships across a range of sectors, an official report by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated.

India has opened five new diplomatic missions in Albania, Gabon, Georgia, Latvia, and Timor-Leste, underscoring its commitment to enhancing global outreach and diplomatic presence.

Additionally, two new Indian Consulates have been inaugurated in Auckland, New Zealand, and Barcelona, Spain.

The Modi government continues to prioritise its connection with the Indian diaspora through the expansion of services. E-passport pilot projects have been launched in Bhubaneswar and Nagpur, with the goal of improving ease of access for Indian citizens abroad.

Moreover, the e-Migrate mobile app, now operational and available on government app stores and Google Play, aims to simplify overseas employment processes. India has also signed a Labour Mobility Agreement with Malaysia to safeguard the rights of Indian workers abroad and ensure their safe migration.

In line with Prime Minister Modi’s vision of SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region), India has undertaken key maritime initiatives. These include the establishment of a Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) in Sri Lanka and the relaunch of the ferry service between India and Sri Lanka, the report by MEA stated.

Additionally, India handed over the refitted PS Zoroaster vessel to Seychelles as part of its maritime collaboration. Maritime security dialogues with Australia and Vietnam further emphasised India’s focus on regional maritime stability and cooperation.

India’s leadership in renewable energy continues to grow with the signing of the International Solar Alliance (ISA) Framework Agreement with Bolivia, the Dominican Republic, and Costa Rica.

These partnerships aim to enhance global cooperation in solar energy development and promote sustainable energy practices.

India’s growing role in global health was marked by the signing of Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) with Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Nicaragua, Dominican Republic, and Suriname. These agreements focus on cooperation at the drug regulation level and the recognition of Indian Pharmacopeia standards, furthering India’s contributions to global healthcare, the report added.

India has also expanded its digital payments infrastructure globally. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) signed India Stack MOUs with Colombia, Cuba, Antigua & Barbuda, Trinidad & Tobago, and Suriname. An additional MOU is under negotiation with St Kitts & Nevis.

Meanwhile, a licensing agreement was signed between the Central Bank of Peru and the NPCI International Payments Limited (NIPL). Furthermore, NIPL has signed Non-Disclosure Agreements (NDAs) with the Central Bank of Nicaragua and the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Trinidad & Tobago. Discussions for NDAs are ongoing with the Dominican Republic and Suriname, it said.

As part of its healthcare initiative ‘One World; One Health’, India is also working on launching Jan Aushadhi Kendras in targeted countries, with Mauritius set to be the first, stated the official report by the MEA.

The Unified Payments Interface (UPI) continues to be a key focus of India’s global digital payment outreach. The international adoption of UPI is being actively pursued, with ongoing discussions and agreements aimed at making India’s digital payment systems accessible to more nations globally.

India’s efforts in diplomacy, maritime cooperation, health, and digital payments highlight its growing influence and proactive approach to fostering international partnerships. (ANI)