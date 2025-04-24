Jihadi Terror Attack in Kashmir: Call for US Congress resolution for Global Unity to eradicate terrorism

Washington, DC: The Foundation for India and Indian Diaspora Studies (FIIDS) strongly condemns the horrific terrorist attack in Kashmir. On April 22, jihadi terrorists brutally attacked civilians in Pahalgam, Kashmir, killing at least 26 people, predominantly Hindus who were deliberately identified and targeted. Initial intelligence suggests the attack likely originated from groups operating with support from Pakistan — a nation with a long and troubling record of directly and indirectly sponsoring terrorism in India.

Over the past seven decades, more than hundred thousand people — overwhelmingly Hindus and Sikhs — have been killed or displaced by Islamist terrorism in India, a humanitarian tragedy that remains grossly underreported.

This latest massacre is not only an affront to India but a cowardly attempt to insult the United States as well, particularly as the U.S. Vice President JD Vance is currently on an official visit to India to strengthen ties between the world’s largest democracies. It can be remembered that a similar deadly attack was carried out during President Clinton’s India visit in March 2000, in which 36 Sikhs were killed in a village named Chattisinghpura, Kashmir.

President Donald Trump and other world leaders have rightly condemned this cowardly attack and expressed solidarity with India. We urge the global community to move beyond words — to unite and take decisive action to eradicate terrorism and punish the states that sponsor it. In particular, we call for sanctions on countries that continue to harbor and support terrorist groups.

We thank the U.S. House of Representatives for swiftly condemning this heinous attack. We also urge the U.S. Congress to pass a formal resolution denouncing all terrorism and supporting India’s right to defend its citizens.

Given that Hindus were explicitly targeted, we call upon the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) to break its silence and unequivocally condemn this act of jihadi terrorism against religious minorities in India.

It is time for the world to stand united, not just in mourning but in action, to dismantle the global infrastructure of terror once and for all.

Also Read: Canada condemns Pahalgam terror attack; Senator calls it ‘Barbaric assault on faith’