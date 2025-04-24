Visa revocation has disproportionate impact on students from India

India Post News Service

CHICAGO: Approximately 50% of international students in the United States (US) who recently had their visas revoked or Student and Exchange Visitor Information System (SEVIS) records terminated were from India, according to the American Immigration Lawyers Association (AILA).

At least 1,024 students across 160 colleges, universities, and university systems have had their legal status affected since late March, with students from Air India (AI) flights to John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) and other major entry points being particularly impacted.

The data collected by AILA from 327 reports reveals a disproportionate impact on Indian students, who represent half of all affected

Chinese students account for 14% of cases, with significant numbers also coming from South Korea, Nepal, and Bangladesh. This situation has created uncertainty for thousands of international students pursuing education in American institutions.

According to AILA’s statement, “The Department of State (DoS) and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) are aggressively targeting international students, including those without a history of protest, for visa revocation, termination of their status, and removal.”

The organization has called for greater transparency, oversight, and accountability to prevent further arbitrary visa revocations and SEVIS record terminations.

US Department of State spokesperson Margaret MacLeod emphasized that the administration is rigorously enforcing immigration laws, including the Immigration and Nationality Act and the Alien Registration Act.

“If you follow the law, America offers opportunities. But those who violate the law will face the consequences,” MacLeod stated when questioned about issues faced by Indian students at various US universities.

MacLeod also urged individuals residing in the US illegally to voluntarily return to their home countries, saying, “There is still an opportunity to return to your homeland.” She directed them to contact the Department of Homeland Security or use the CBP app to facilitate their departures.

The Indian government has acknowledged the situation affecting its students in the United States. Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), stated:

We are aware that several Indian students have received communication from the US government regarding their F-1 visa status, which happens to be the student visa. We are looking into the matter. Our embassy and consulates are in touch with the students to provide support.”

This situation is particularly concerning given that more than 330,000 Indian students were enrolled in US higher education institutions in the 2023-2024 academic year—a 23% increase from the previous year—making India the country with the highest number of students in the US.

However, reports indicate that the number of visas issued to Indian students fell 30% in February, the first month of the second Trump administration.

Several affected students have filed lawsuits against the Trump administration, arguing that the government denied them due process when it suddenly revoked their permission to be in the US.

These legal challenges highlight the growing tension between immigration enforcement policies and the rights of international students.

