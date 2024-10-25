Malabar Gold & Diamonds unveils its flagship showroom in the USA at Los Angeles and continues to strengthen its presence across North America

India Post News Service

Malabar Gold & Diamonds, the 6th largest jewelry retailer globally with over 360 showrooms across 13 countries, has launched its flagship showroom in the USA at Los Angeles. Marking a major milestone in the brand’s growth journey in North America, the new showroom will be Malabar Gold & Diamonds’ 5th and largest showroom in the USA.

The showroom was inaugurated by the honorable Congresswoman for California, Michelle Steel. Mr. Tony Lima, Mayor of Artesia, Mr. Ali Sajjad Taj, Mayor Pro Tem of Artesia, Mr. M.P Ahammed, Chairman of Malabar Group, Mr. Abdul Salam K.P, Vice chairman of Malabar Group, Mr. Shamlal Ahamed, MD-International Operations, Malabar Gold & Diamonds, Mr. Joseph Eapen, Regional Head of North America, Malabar Gold & Diamonds, Mr. Jasar R, Branch Head, other senior directors, management team members from Malabar Gold & Diamonds, customers, media and well-wishers were present for the occasion.

Commenting on the occasion, Malabar Group Chairman M.P Ahammed said: “Malabar Gold & Diamonds has been making great headway in the international jewelry sector and North America continues to be a key market driving this growth. With the launch of our 5th and largest showroom in the USA at Los Angeles, we are committed to building on our foundation of providing an exceptional jewelry shopping experience to all jewelry lovers in the region in a 100% responsible and sustainable manner. The launch of our LA showroom was the key highlight in our ambitious plan of opening 20 showrooms globally in the month of October 2024. As we expand our horizon and embark on our vision of becoming the world’s no 1 jewelry retailer with renewed focus and energy, I would like to convey my sincere gratitude to all our customers, team members, shareholders and other stakeholders for their contributions in making this occasion truly significant”.

Located in the city of Artesia, and boasting over 6,500 sq. ft of jewelry shopping area, the showroom houses over 30,000 jewelry designs from 20 countries across 25 exclusive brands and collection in gold, diamond & precious gem jewelry. An extensive collection of bridal jewelry, alongside a wide range of options for occasional wear, daily wear & office wear will also be available. The new showroom will also feature a customized jewelry design facility, providing jewelry lovers with the opportunity to bring their own designs to life with the expert assistance of artisans from Malabar Gold & Diamonds. As part of the inaugural offers, customers will get assured gold coins on the purchase of diamond and precious gem jewelry. The limited-period offers are valid till the 3rd of November 2024.

“California presented itself as the perfect location for our expansion in the USA for several compelling reasons. As a global tech and fashion hub, California provides a unique opportunity to cater to a diverse audience, particularly those from the Indian sub-continent, who have a profound appreciation for the artistry and craftsmanship of Indian jewelry while also embracing contemporary styles and innovation. We opened our first U.S. showroom in 2018, and our growth since then has been driven by our steadfast commitment to offering exquisite jewelry with unparalleled service. Building on the success of our showrooms in New Jersey, Dallas, Chicago, and Naperville, we are confident that our Los Angeles venture will be equally well-received”, commented Mr. Shamlal Ahamed, MD-International Operations, Malabar Gold & Diamonds

Malabar Gold & Diamonds has announced that it will be opening its 6th showroom in the USA in Atlanta, Georgia. The brand has an aggressive expansion strategy in North America which will include new showrooms in cities like San Francisco, Seattle, Austin, Tampa, Virginia, Detroit, Houston, Charlotte, Phoenix, New York, and San Diego. In Canada, the brand will extend its footprint into British Columbia and Alberta.

“I am extremely thrilled about the launch of our flagship showroom in LA, marking our 5th venture in the USA. At Malabar Gold & Diamonds we have always held our ESG (Environmental, Social & Governance) commitments in the highest regard. As we aim to become a leading player in the global jewelry market, we are committed to growing sustainably and responsibly. We ensure that every piece of jewelry in our showrooms is not only crafted to the highest standards of purity but also responsibly mined, safeguarding the rights of humans, animals and their habitats, and this is our biggest promise to our customers. Our dedication to these values has been recognized globally, most notably with the Responsible Jewelry House Award at the India Gold Conference (IGC), a testament to our ongoing efforts to uphold transparency and integrity”, commented Mr. Abdul Salam K.P, Vice Chairman of Malabar Group.

The ambitious global expansion plan that Malabar Gold & Diamonds has charted to open 20 new showrooms in the month of October to is in full swing, with 7 showrooms already launched and 13 showrooms to be launched in the coming weeks across the USA, UAE, Qatar, KSA & India.

Malabar Gold & Diamonds is renowned globally for offering an unparalleled jewelry buying experience with convenience and customer-friendly policies along with the ‘Malabar Promise’ of incomparable quality and service assurance. Apart from this, the Malabar Promise also includes transparent pricing, assured lifetime maintenance from any of the showrooms across 13 countries, guaranteed buyback, tested and certified diamonds, 100% value on diamond and gold jewelry exchange, 916 hallmarked jewelry, responsible sourcing, fair price policy, and fair labor practices.

ESG (Environmental, Social & Governance) initiatives have been a key component of Malabar Group’s operations throughout the years, with a focus on Health, Housing, Hunger Eradication, Women empowerment, Education and the Environment. The group ensures that all stakeholders continue to benefit from the growth of the business and contributes 5% of its profit to CSR/ESG initiatives in the same country of operation. As part of the Malabar National Scholarship Program (Launched in 2007), the group has announced that it will be awarding 21,000 scholarships for female students worth USD 1.9 Million. The Group has also opened 247 micro learning centers in India with the aim of promoting basic education amongst the impoverished.

About Malabar

Malabar Gold & Diamonds was established in 1993 and is the flagship company of Malabar Group, a leading diversified Indian business conglomerate.

With an annual turnover of $6.2 billion, the company currently ranks as the 6th largest jewelry retailer globally and today has a strong retail network of over 360 outlets spread across 13 countries in addition to multiple offices, design centers, wholesale units, and factories spread across India, Middle East, Far East, the USA, the UK, Canada & Australia. The group, owned by more than 4,000 shareholders, has more than 21,000 professionals from over 26 countries working towards its continued success.

Malabar Gold & Diamonds also features an online store www.malabargoldanddiamonds.com providing customers the opportunity to purchase their favorite jewelry at any time and on any day from the comfort of their homes.

ESG (Environmental, Social & Governance) has been the primary commitment of the group since its inception. The key ESG focus areas of Malabar Group are Health, Housing, Hunger Free World, Education, Environment and Women empowerment. Integrating the principles of responsibility and sustainability into its core business, Malabar Group periodically strengthens its ESG goals to remain a socially conscious and responsible organization. The group contributes 5% of its profit to such initiatives in the same country of operation.

Also Read: Malabar Gold & Diamonds Opens US Flagship Showroom in Los Angeles