Saahas for Cause prepares for 2nd Annual Fundraising Gala to support South Asian Communities

Saahas for Cause, a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering the South Asian community across LA and Orange County, is preparing for its 2nd Annual Fundraising Gala.

As Saahas enters its 6th year of operation, this highly anticipated event will take place at Marriott Suites Anaheim on Sunday, November 10, 2024, and promises to be a memorable evening.

Founded with a mission to serve South Asians in the region, Saahas has been instrumental in offering a wide range of programs aimed at improving the quality of life for its members. The organization focuses on key areas such as:

Older Adult Wellness Family and Women Empowerment Youth Programs Community Health and Education

Through these programs and outreach, Saahas has reached 11,968 Individuals in the last one year alone and in just five years, they have made significant strides, reaching thousands through its services, and the upcoming Gala will spotlight these achievements with a special focus on community impact. The event will help raise crucial funds to sustain and grow Saahas’s efforts in providing educational workshops, mental health support, and resources for social and economic empowerment.

“We are proud to be part of such a vibrant and growing community,” said Payal Sawhney, Executive Director at Saahas for Cause. “We invite everyone to join us for this celebration and to continue supporting our work to empower, enable, and educate the South Asian community.”

For more information or to attend the Gala, please contact Payal Sawhney at payal@saahasforcause.org.

