India Post News Service

CHICAGO: Government of India will be organizing the 5th Edition of the Bharat Ko Janiye (Know India Quiz 2024-25) from 11 November to 10 December 2024. The Quiz aims at motivating People of Indian origin / Indian community living abroad to know and understand India.

The web portal of the 5th edition of Bharat Ko Janiye https://bkjquiz.com/ will go live on 4th November for the benefit of familiarization by the prospective participants which features the Guidelines and Rules, Registration along with other relevant information including Dummy Test and FAQs.

The BKJ Quiz will be held online for two categories of PIO/Foreigners & NRI aged between 14 to 50 years. The quiz is open to foreign nationals also. The details of terms and conditions to participation may be accessed from the live web portal mentioned above. Registration on the Portal is mandatory by eligible contestant. There is no entry fee.

The registered contestants may appear in the Quiz from anywhere from 11 November to 10 December 2024.

{Note: The Quiz will contain 30 multiple choice objective type questions to be answered in maximum of 16-17 minutes without any negative marking. There will be no limit on the number of attempts and best score will be counted}.

Top 15 winners worldwide in each category (total 30) are expected to visit India on a 2-week long BKJ Yatra, starting with their participation in Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas (PBD) celebrations. Digital Certificate of participation to all the participants will be awarded.

Interested persons are requested to register online starting from 4th November at https://bkzquiz.com/ to participate in the Bharat Ko Janiye Quiz 2024-25 and familiarize themselves with the procedures and rules.