A Grand Durgotshava celebration by Bangladeshi Sanatanis at Shivalaya Temple of Greater Boston

Geetha Patil

The Bangladeshi-American Sanatani Organization, Boston, MA organized Durga Puja, also known as Durgotshava or Sharodia Durgotshava at Shivalaya Temple of Greater Boston on Saturday and Sunday of October 5 and 6, 2024 with much devotion and spiritual fervor. A Hall full of devotees participated in the auspicious event with their family members and friends and enjoyed it with much appreciation.

The Hall was decorated beautifully with garlands and the tall deities with gorgeous dresses and jewelries were placed on an artistically decorated pedestal. The event began with Lord Ganesh Puja by the priest and the sponsor families, while chanting melodiously the Vedic Mantras. Later, the priest performed very elaborative Ma Durga, Ma Lakshmi, Ma Sarasvati Puja and chanted divine mantras and created righteous spiritual atmosphere in the hall.

After the puja of all the deities, Kanya or Balika Puja of young girls was also performed with much devotion. Kanya Puja celebrates the divine feminine energy embodied by Goddess Durga. Young girls are seen as the power of feminine energy that remains behind the popularity of this puja and the puja denotes that women deserve appreciation for the roles they perform.

Durga Puja is an annual festival, which reveres and pays homage to Goddess Durga, and is celebrated because of Durga’s victory over the shape-shifting asura, Mahishasura. Navaratri is also celebrated as a part of harvest festival honoring the Goddess as the motherly power behind all the lives and the creation.

Durga puja is performed in the homes and in the public places as well, the latter featuring a temporary stage and structural decorations (known as Pandals). The festival is also marked by scripture recitations, performance arts, revelry, gift-giving, family visits, feasting, and public processions/gatherings called melā.

The organizers of the event arranged sumptuous Maha Prasadam for all the devotees and the special invitees. Robin Das, Founder and President, thanked all the devotees for their active participation. He also thanked Pankaj Das, Monoz Kumar, Sanjay Bala, Mukta Bhakta, and Joyanta Karmoker for putting this event together and making it a grand success. He also appreciated the services of the priest and his spiritual spirit.

