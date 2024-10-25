Diwali Greetings to all our readers

Surendra Ullal

Diwali Phir Aa Gaye Sajana!! A year has gone by and a great many things have happened in India and the world over.

For India PM Narendra Modi is firmly in saddle and that is good for the country as without stable Centre the nation could not progress or achieve much. One May like Narendra Modi or not but he is firmly in stable and it is good for country.

The world wide there is turmoil in many countries , especially in Middle East and in Ukraine. But hopefully things could change for better if wiser counsels prevail.

For India, good thing is that it has stable govt unlike its neighboring countries like Pakistan. Indo US relations are ok but much depends on the outcome of US elections. If Donald Trump wins Presidential elections, India can hope to have better hearing of its voice with the US administration. If Kamala Harris becomes next US President, things may not be that Rosy despite the fact she has Indian origin in her vein.

But international relations are not governed by political affiliation and India hopefully could count on better counsels to prevail. Pakistan could be a big problem as usual but hopefully a stable govt there could bring in improvement in situation.

Diwali and Samvant New Year Greetings to all our Readers and Well wishers – – India Post Team