More than 50 missing after Himachal cloudburst, HM Amit Shah assures state of central assistance

SHIMLA: Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke with Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to assess the situation following a cloudburst that caused significant disruption in Shimla, Mandi and Kullu districts. The Union Home Minister assured the Chief Minister of providing central assistance and the support of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Sukhu held a meeting with officials regarding search and rescue operations following the cloudburst in the state, where more than 50 people are missing and two bodies have been recovered so far.

“We held a meeting here. The cloudburst incident took place around 4:40 a.m. Around 50 people are missing. 2 bodies have been recovered. Heavy rain is expected in the next 36 hours. The DC, SDRF, and NDRF teams have reached the spot. I have also spoken to the Union Home Minister,” said CM Sukhu.

Taking to the social media platform X, the Chief Minister wrote, “Very sad news has been received about more than 50 people missing due to a cloudburst in Rampur tehsil of Shimla, Padhar tehsil of Mandi district and Jaon, Nirmand villages of Kullu. Teams of NDRF, SDRF, Police, Home Guard and Fire Services are engaged in relief, search and rescue operations. The local administration has been instructed to carry out relief and rescue operations smoothly. I am in touch with the officials and monitoring the relief and rescue operations. The state government is committed to providing all possible assistance.”

Notably, the water level in the Beas River has increased due to heavy rains in the region.

Mandi police, in a press release, stated that during the heavy rainfall last night, a cloudburst was reported in Village Rajban near Terang, under the jurisdiction of Police Post Tikkan in Police Sub Division Padhar. Due to the cloudburst, two houses were completely washed away and one was partially damaged.

According to a release from the district administration in Mandi, due to the heavy rains, the water levels of the Beas River have increased. This has caused silting and due to this, the gates of the Pandoh Dam have been opened. Water and silt from the Pandhod dam will be released as well. The administration appealed to residents to not venture near the river.

Former Himachal Pradesh CM and State LoP Jairam Thakur said, “I have just spoken to the CM and got the information that more than 50 people are missing, and one person has lost his life… It won’t be right if I start blaming the government, but I think that the damage we suffered last year, I think the preparation in that regard hasn’t been done to prevent such conditions. The damage that was caused is yet to be restored, but the state govt is working. I have talked to our party president and Health Minister JP Nadda. NDRF teams are working there.”(ANI)

