Morning ‘aarti’ performed at temples across India on Maha Ashtami

NEW DELHI: On the eighth day of Navratri (Maha Ashtami), early morning ‘aarti’ was performed at temples across the country. Devotees gathered in huge numbers at the temples to take part in the ‘aarti’ and offered prayers to Goddess Durga.

Aarti was performed at Jhandewala Devi Mandir in the national capital.

Devotees gathered in large numbers for the Aarti at the Mumba Devi Temple in Mumbai. As the priests recited the prayers, the temple echoed with the melody.

Maha Ashtami Puja was performed at Bharat Sevashram Ashram in Siliguri, West Bengal on Friday morning. The eighth day of the Navratri festival is dedicated eighth form of Maa Durga – Maa Mahagauri, a symbol of purity, serenity and tranquillity.

The festival of Navratri honours the defeat of the demon Mahishasura and the triumph of good over evil. The 10th day of Sharad Navratri is celebrated as Dussehra or Vijaya Dashami.

The 9-day-long festival of Shardiya Navratri is intended for worshipping Maa Durga and her nine avatars, known as Navdurga. Navratri means ‘nine nights’ in Sanskrit. Hindus observe a total of four Navratris throughout the year.

From Ashwin Shukla Paksha’s Navami until the Pratipada, Shardiya Navratri is observed. While it is celebrated with great fanfare across the nation, distinct traditions are more commonly practised in different states.

In Gujarat, people perform ‘Garba’ on the occasion of Navratri and celebrate the festival with enthusiasm and zeal.

People dance with full enthusiasm to the traditional tunes of Garba, which honours Goddess Durga during the Navratri festival.

Meanwhile, in various parts of the country, Ram Leela is performed during the Navratri festival.

The burning of King Ravana’s effigies marks the conclusion on Vijayadashami. (ANI)