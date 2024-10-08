PM Modi only person after my father whom I consider my ideal in politics: Chirag Paswan

PATNA: Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi for completing 23 years in public office, Union Minister Chirag Paswan said that PM Modi is the only person after his father Ram Vilas Paswan, whom he considers his ideal in the field of politics.

Speaking to reporters in Patna on Monday, Chirag Paswan said: “It is not hidden from anyone how much respect, love and affection I have for him (PM Modi)… A person whom you consider your ideal when his experience reaches new heights, then naturally you feel happy.”

Meanwhile, with the stage set for the results of the Jammu & Kashmir and Haryana Assembly elections, the Union Minister said that the NDA and the BJP have worked hard and will form governments in both places. “This is my belief and yes, the exit polls and survey reports are saying something else, I have accepted this thing that apart from exit polls and surveys, one should have faith in one’s hard work,” he added.

On Lalu Prasad getting bail in the land-for-job case, Chirag Paswan said that this is a “good thing” and “I have said that one should always have faith in the justice system. Many times allegations are made that are politically motivated”.

“If you have not committed any crime, then you do not need to be afraid and panic… If you are guilty then you will be punished, if you are innocent then nothing will happen to you,” he said.

About the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, Chirag Paswan said that his party (LJP-Ram Vilas) is fully prepared for it and on November 28, the party will hold a big rally at Patna’s Gandhi Maidan in Patna.

About his party’s role in the upcoming Jharkhand Assembly elections, he said that discussions are going on with the alliance partners, especially the BJP. He said he had also met Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss upcoming elections.

Chirag Paswan further said that his party’s Jamui MP and Jharkhand in-charge Arun Bharti is also in constant touch with Jharkhand BJP leaders. “Our party does not demand too many seats. Our goal has always been to strengthen the NDA by staying in the alliance. For instance, we did not contest elections in Jammu and Kashmir. We also did not contest elections in Haryana. But, Jharkhand is a state which was earlier part of Bihar… the party has also worked very hard there… and we want to contest elections with the alliance,” he said.

