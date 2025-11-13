Sangam: An Interfaith and Multicultural Diwali Celebration at BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir, Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES CA: In a vibrant celebration of unity and cultural harmony, BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir, Los Angeles hosted Sangam, an interfaith and multicultural Diwali celebration that brought together diplomats, interfaith leaders, academics, business executives, and community representatives from across Southern California.

The evening embodied Diwali’s universal message — the triumph of light over darkness and unity over division — while strengthening ties between India, the Indian diaspora, and the broader Los Angeles community.

Guests were welcomed with traditional hospitality in the Mandir’s Haveli before touring the intricately carved temple and learning about its spiritual and architectural significance. The celebration continued outdoors with a Diwali gala under the Mandir’s illuminated backdrop, featuring interfaith prayers, cultural reflections, and a traditional vegetarian meal served in thalis.

The program opened with remarks from Dr. K. J. Srinivasa, the inaugural Consul General of India in Los Angeles, who highlighted the power of such gatherings to build bridges across communities. A message from California Governor Gavin Newsom was also shared, extending Diwali greetings and recognizing the Mandir’s role in promoting unity and service.

The interfaith segment began with a land acknowledgment and prayer by members of the Gabrieleno/Tongva San Gabriel Band of Mission Indians, followed by reflections from faith leaders representing the Sikh, Zoroastrian, Jain, Christian, Muslim, Buddhist, Hindu, and Indigenous communities.

The evening concluded with an inspiring video address from Pujya Paramtattvadas Swami of BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir, London (Neasden Temple). He reflected on BAPS’ global interfaith initiatives and urged continued collaboration as Los Angeles prepares to host the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

“When faith communities come together,” he shared, “we illuminate the world far beyond our own walls.”

Attendees included representatives from the Consulates of India, Armenia, El Salvador, Switzerland, Cambodia, Dominican Republic, South Africa, Lithuania, and Myanmar, as well as members of LA28 Cultural Olympiad Committee, local universities, and community organizations such as ALAPIO, Smart Village Movement, and LA Knightriders Major League Cricket Team.

As guests departed, they expressed admiration for the Mandir’s mission to unite communities through faith, culture, and service. Sangam was more than a Diwali celebration — it was a collective commitment to illuminating the path of unity and mutual respect.

