Vidya Sethuraman

India Post News Service

As we enter the summer season, hotter and drier conditions means that Californians will likely face higher risks of wildfires, wildfire smoke, heat, power outages and dangerous water conditions. These conditions pose significant challenges for California’s most at-risk populations.

Video briefing, conducted by Listos California in partnership with Ethnic Media Services and California Black Media detailed the resources available to help communities prepare for climate related challenges. Known as the Summer of Safety Package, Stay Cool California is a comprehensive suite of preparedness messaging and materials that can be used to help communities this summer.

Dr. Rita Nguyen, Assistant Health Officer for the State of California and Director of Population Health, California Department of Public Health said that anyone can become a victim of heat stroke caused by high temperatures, especially for certain vulnerable groups. High temperature can aggravate some diseases, such as increasing the risk of heart disease, gout, diabetes complications, etc.

At the same time, various symptoms may occur, including sweating, heat cramps, weakness, dizziness, vomiting, etc. If the above symptoms occur, you need to seek medical treatment in time. It should be noted that some high temperature-related illnesses, such as heat exhaustion, may be life-threatening in severe cases, and 911 should be called promptly.

Andrew Ramos, Captain, City of Sacramento Fire Department said that their fire brigade has a professional water rescue team that conducts up to 30 rescues every year. Unfortunately, most of them end up drowning and die, so the public should increase their awareness in this regard. He added that although some waters may seem safe, extra caution must be exercised. Even for people with good water skills, there are some potential dangers under the water that are difficult to guard against. He also emphasized the importance of wearing a life jacket.

For heat weather safety, California has launched the Summer Safety Plan, a comprehensive suite of preparedness information and materials that can be used to help communities stay safe during the summer. Sonya Harris, senior consultant at Listos California, said that extreme weather events have caused complex weather patterns in California. California is working with nearly 100 communities in the hope of promoting this safety plan information package.

This information package introduces various information. For example, the public can pay attention to the high temperature early warning system. The early warning system is operated by the local government to ensure that the public can understand the importance of high temperature early warning and respond in a timely manner. For more information about the Summer Safety Plan, visit https://www.listoscalifornia.org/summer/.