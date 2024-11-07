Uproar in J&K Assembly over Article 370 resolution

SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Legislative Assembly was adjourned on Thursday after heated exchanges between members of different political parties.

Speaker, Abdul Rahim Rather adjourned the House for 15 minutes after he was unable to maintain order because of the ruckus created by the BJP MLAs who are protesting against the passing of restoration of Article 370 resolution on Wednesday.

BJP leaders have said that the passing of the resolution for restoration of Article 370 is unconstitutional and illegal after the Article was abrogated by the country’s Parliament and the action upheld by the Supreme Court of India.

The BJP’s protest in the Assembly got a strongly-worded response from the ruling NC MLAs and others who voted in support of the resolution.

The situation escalated further after BJP members voiced strong opinions on the Special Status once granted under Article 370 to J&K.

Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather tried to calm tempers, but after his repeated attempts failed to quell the pandemonium, he adjoined the House for 15 minutes.

BJP MLAs have asserted that they will not allow the Assembly to function till the resolution is withdrawn.

J&K Assembly passed the resolution for restoration of Article 370 yesterday. The resolution was moved by the Deputy Chief Minister, Surinder Choudhary and NC leader and minister, Sakina Masood seconded the move.

The resolution was moved by the government on the third day of the Assembly’s current session.

BJP leader, Sunil Sharma, who is also Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, resented the move strongly, holding that when the business of the House was a debate on the Lieutenant Governor’s address, how could the government move such a resolution.

The resolution moved by the government said, “This Assembly reaffirms the importance of the special and constitutional guarantees, which safeguarded the identity, culture and rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and expresses concern over the unilateral removal.

“This Assembly calls upon the Government of India to initiate dialogue with elected representatives of people of J&K for restoration of special status, constitutional guarantees and to work out the constitutional mechanisms for restoring these provisions.

“This Assembly emphasises that any process for restoration must safeguard both national unity and the legitimate aspirations of the people of J&K”.

The move evoked strong opposition and uproar from BJP leader, Sunil Sharma, who said amid din in the House, “When business was about discussion on LG’s address, how was this resolution moved.”

Independent MLAs, Sheikh Khurshid Ahmed, Shabir Ahmad, Sajad Lone of the PC and three MLAs of the PDP supported the resolution.

Speaker Rather put the motion to vote and it was passed by the majority of the House.

Chaos continued in the Assembly after which the Speaker adjourned the House for 15 minutes.

The passing of the resolution seeking restoration of statehood to J&K by the ruling NC would constitutionally have little impact, but at the political level, the passing of the resolution has brought the J&K government in direct confrontation with the Centre.

Article 370 and 35A were abrogated by the country’s Parliament on August 5, 2019 and the power of the Parliament to do so was upheld by a Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court.

