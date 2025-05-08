USCIS assists in investigation leading to conviction of Indian citizen for submitting fraudulent immigration application

BURLINGTON: U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services provided valuable assistance to the investigation that led to the conviction of an Indian citizen for submitting a fraudulent immigration application.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Vermont announced the conviction and sentencing of Nasir Hussain for submitting a false statement of material fact on an immigration application, specifically an I-360 Violence Against Women Act (“VAWA”) self-petition. Immediately following his conviction at trial, Hussain was sentenced to time-served.

According to court records and evidence presented at trial, Hussain traveled to Connecticut in October of 2021 for the purpose of entering a sham marriage to a U.S. citizen. Hussain never saw the woman prior to or after the date of the wedding.

Hussain then paid for insurance policies in the name of his “wife,” subscribed to magazines in her name, and ordered merchandise in her name, all to manufacture evidence that Hussain and his “wife” were living together at his Orlando residence.

After manufacturing this evidence, Hussain went to an urgent care facility, and falsely claimed he was abused by his “wife.” Hussain submitted the manufactured evidence and medical records to USCIS in support of an I-360 VAWA self-petition, claiming he was the spouse of an abusive U.S. citizen with whom he had been living in an Orlando apartment.

Evidence at trial, including testimony of his “wife” and former roommates, established beyond a reasonable doubt that Hussain’s “wife” never lived in Florida, and therefore could never have abused him as he alleged. Had Hussain’s immigration petition been successful, he would have been awarded a VAWA visa and potentially lawful permanent residence status in the United States.

Hussain has been in federal custody since his arrest in May of 2023 on a wire fraud conspiracy charge. The wire fraud case went to trial in October 2024, resulted in a jury verdict of guilty, which was subsequently set aside by the court via a judgment of acquittal. The United States has entered a notice of appeal of the judgment of acquittal that remains pending.

This investigation was conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation with valuable support provided by USCIS.

