“What Congress could not do in 50 years, PM Modi did in 10”: Goa CM Pramod Sawant

BELAGVI: Goa Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Pramod Sawant took a dig at the Congress party and said that in 10 years Prime Minister Narendra Modi did what the grand old party could not do in 50 years.

Earlier in the day, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi said that if the country conducts fair elections without any tampering of EVMs, then the BJP will not secure more than 180 seats.

Sawant hit back at Priyanka’s words, saying, “What Congress could not do 50 years, PM Modi has done in 10 years. People will prefer NDA government.”

The Goa CM further claimed that for ‘Viksit Bharat’ (development of India), people prefer PM Modi.

“NDA alliance will get majority seats in Maharashtra. In Karnataka, there are chances that the BJP-JDS alliance can get 100 per cent seats. For ‘Viksit Bharat’ people prefer PM Modi,” he said.

Also, earlier today, Sawant and former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa accompanied senior BJP leader and party’s candidate from Belagavi Lok Sabha seat as he filed his nomination for the ensuing Lok Sabha elections.

Shettar, who quit the BJP and switched over to the Congress after being denied a ticket to contest last year’s assembly elections, returned to his old party in January this year.

Shettar is contesting Belagavi in place of sitting MP Mangala Angadi, who was denied renomination. Congress has fielded Mrinal Habbalkar, son of state minister Laxmi Habbalkar, in the seat against Shettar.

Karnataka will vote in two phases – April 26 and May 7. The Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will be held in seven phases, starting April 19. The counting of votes has been scheduled for June 4. (ANI)

