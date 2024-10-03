50th anniversary celebrations of BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir, New York

India Post News Service

NEW YORK: In 1974, the first mandir of BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha, in North America, was inaugurated by His Holiness Pramukh Swami Maharaj in Flushing, New York. This year, BAPS commemorated 50 years of spiritual upliftment, community service and, cultural preservation through a grand celebration held in the same city where it all began.

The celebrations spanned two weekends and attracted thousands of visitors from across the country. The event highlighted BAPS’s remarkable journey, which began with a few devotees and has since grown into a prominent Hindu organization in the United States, with over 115 mandirs across North America. An interactive exhibition showcased BAPS’s history and contributions over the past five decades.

Honoring this milestone, Congressman Tom Suozzi (NY-3) shared his admiration, saying, “The journey of BAPS is remarkable.” Congressman Suozzi presented the organization with a U.S. Capitol flag flown in honor of BAPS’s 50 years of service and dedication.

The roots of BAPS in North America trace back to His Holiness Pramukh Swami Maharaj (1921-2016), whose life motto, “In the Joy of Others, Lies Our Own,” continues to inspire millions. This sentiment was echoed by Pujya Chaitanyanand Swami from the International Society of Krishna Consciousness, who remarked, “BAPS is an example of how society can live together and serve together in a loving, friendly way.”

The message of compassion, integrity and devotion, is carried forward by the current spiritual leader His Holiness Mahant Swami Maharaj, whose blessings for the event came from India. Inspired by his leadership, 12,500 volunteers worked tirelessly to construct BAPS Swaminarayan Akshardham in New Jersey, a monumental symbol of devotion and unity.

Attendees shared personal reflections on the significance of the celebrations:

“When we started with a single mandir in a basement back in 1974, we never imagined that BAPS would grow to over 115 mandirs worldwide, including the largest mandir in the Western Hemisphere, BAPS Swaminarayan Akshardham. I am overjoyed to be here, participating in this event. It’s incredible how many lives have been transformed by this initiative of Pramukh Swami Maharaj and Mahant Swami Maharaj,” said Kishore Mehta from Houston, who was the lead volunteer for BAPS activities in 1974.

“The NY50 celebrations help us realize that the seed sown 50 years ago has blossomed into a beautiful tree, gifting society Akshardham in Robbinsville,” shared Smruti Brahmbhatt from Robbinsville, NJ.

“We had an amazing experience walking down memory lane during this celebration. These 50 years have transformed society, thanks to Pramukh Swami Maharaj for providing a foundation of culture and respect, where my children have benefited immensely,” shared Tushar Patel from Orlando, FL.

“Whether it’s Ukraine or Kutch, I’ve seen BAPS be the first to serve the impacted people, pouring out their hearts. I am glad to be here at the 50-year celebration. The concept to creation and the narration of BAPS NY50 was absolutely phenomenal, showcasing the same spirit of service and dedication,” remarked Dr. Parag Mehta, NY.

A distinguished lineup of dignitaries and community leaders graced the event. Among the notable attendees were Binaya Shrikanta Pradhan, Consul General of India in New York, Dr. Varun Jeph, Deputy Consul General, Congressman Tom Suozzi, New York State Assemblymen Edward Braunstein and Ron Kim, State Senator John Liu, and Queens Borough President Donovan Richards Jr. Religious and community leaders, including Mr. Jagannath Rao from ISKCON Temple Brooklyn, Sister BK Tina from the Brahma Kumaris, and Shiva Acharya,

Earlier this year, the New York State Senate and Assembly passed resolutions commemorating the 50th anniversary of BAPS’s first mandir in North America. The resolutions sponsored by Senator John Liu and Assemblymember Nily Rozic celebrated BAPS’s spiritual, social, and community contributions.

Senator John Liu reflected on the significance of this moment, stating, “This year marks the 50th anniversary of the BAPS mandir in Flushing, a historic milestone for the mandir and our community. The BAPS mandir has been a cornerstone of the Hindu community, serving the spiritual, social, and community needs of so many, and we are proud to commemorate their tremendous commitments to serving the needs of others.”

Assemblymember Rozic added, “It’s an honor to recognize the BAPS Mandir on their 50th anniversary. For 50 years, the Mandir has been a center for worship, cultural heritage, and community service. Its contributions to the lives of its members and the community have been profound and far-reaching. I am grateful to celebrate their dedication to promoting unity, service, and spirituality with my fellow leaders in government.”

The 50th anniversary celebrations in Flushing, NY mark the beginning of similar events across the U.S. and Canada, continuing to showcase BAPS’s dedication to fostering community, spirituality, and service.

About BAPS

BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha (B.A.P.S) is a volunteer-driven spiritual organization committed to fostering individual growth through Hindu values of faith, service, and harmony. It enriches society with the devoted efforts of tens of thousands of volunteers from diverse professional and social backgrounds, contributing millions of volunteer hours annually. Under the spiritual leadership of His Holiness Mahant Swami Maharaj, BAPS nurtures Hindu traditions in over 100 North American and 3,500 communities worldwide. Through these communities, it champions holistic personal growth, promotes social progress, and encourages diversity by embracing all. For more details, please visit www.baps.org.

About Mahant Swami Maharaj

His Holiness Mahant Swami Maharaj is the sixth and current spiritual successor of Bhagwan Swaminarayan. He was ordained a swami by Yogiji Maharaj in 1961 and named Sadhu Keshavjivandas. As he was appointed the head (Mahant) of the Mandir in Mumbai, he became known as Mahant Swami. His devout, humble, and service-focused life earned him the innermost blessings of Yogiji Maharaj and Pramukh Swami Maharaj. Mahant Swami Maharaj travels throughout the world inspiring people through his insightful spiritual discourses and disciplined conduct. His virtuous lifestyle and profound devotion to Bhagwan Swaminarayan and gurus are ideals toward which devotees strive. Mahant Swami Maharaj became the guru and President of BAPS upon Pramukh Swami Maharaj’s passing in 2016.

