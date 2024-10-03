Indian American-Led Calibike, Revolutionary Electric Bike, Launched by Mayor of Corona

Subheadlines:

CORONA, CALIFORNIA: Calibike, a pioneering electric bike company dedicated to promoting sustainable transportation, officially launched its product on September 14th, 2024, at the Corona City Council Hall. This momentous event underscored Calibike’s commitment to eco-friendly commuting, while aligning with California’s progressive environmental and electric vehicle (EV) policies.

The event featured Mayor of Corona, Tom Richins, as the Chief Guest. His presence highlighted the growing importance of sustainable mobility solutions and community-driven efforts to reduce carbon footprints. Mayor Richins praised Calibike’s vision, stating, “Calibike represents the kind of innovative, forward-thinking solution we need to reduce our environmental impact. I’m proud that Corona can be a part of this movement towards a cleaner, greener future.”

Calibike is led by Indian American Rafe Husain, the only Indian American involved in the electric bike (EV bike) industry. His leadership and vision have positioned Calibike at the forefront of sustainable transportation solutions, reflecting both innovation and a commitment to environmental stewardship. Husain’s pioneering efforts make him a trailblazer in the EV industry, particularly for the Indian American community, inspiring future generations to contribute to green technology.

Brightline West: A Game-Changer in Public Transport

The launch of Calibike aligned with the development of Brightline West, America’s first true high-speed passenger rail system. Spanning 218 miles, this eco-friendly rail service will connect Las Vegas and Southern California. With 96% of its route within the I-15 highway median, Brightline West is set to transform public transportation between these two iconic destinations.

Calibike: A Connector for Public Transport

Calibike was uniquely positioned to complement the Brightline West rail system, offering a last-mile solution for commuters transitioning from public transport hubs to their final destinations. With its lightweight and eco-friendly design, Calibike seamlessly bridged the gap between rail stations and local communities, reducing traffic congestion and environmental impact.

“Calibike is more than just an electric bike—it’s a critical part of the broader shift toward sustainable, integrated transportation solutions,” said Rafe Husain, Founder of Calibike. “By connecting with public transport systems like Brightline West, we’re offering commuters a greener, healthier, and more efficient way to travel that aligns with California’s forward-thinking policies.”

Supporting California’s EV Policy and Tax Incentives

Calibike’s launch came at a time when California was leading the nation in its commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions through electric vehicle policies. By 2035, California planned to transition to 100% zero-emission vehicle sales, and Calibike was poised to play a crucial role in this initiative.

California’s EV tax rebate programs, under the California Clean Vehicle Rebate Project (CVRP), made electric vehicles more accessible and affordable for residents. Individuals purchasing electric vehicles could be eligible for financial rebates, providing consumers with an incentive to switch to greener transportation options. This aligned perfectly with the state’s goal of fostering a cleaner, more sustainable transportation infrastructure.

Bike Donation to the City of Corona

In line with its sustainability goals, Calibike donated electric bikes to the City of Corona to further support the city’s initiatives in reducing emissions and promoting healthier lifestyles. These bikes were provided to the city’s Park Rangers to enhance their mobility while patrolling local parks and protecting natural resources. Mayor Richins commented, “The donation of these electric bikes to our Park Rangers is a testament to Calibike’s commitment to environmental stewardship. These bikes will not only help reduce emissions but also allow our rangers to cover more ground efficiently, all while preserving the beauty of our parks.”

About Calibike:

Calibike is the 31-seller of E-Bike Batteries in the USA and are similar kind of batteries used in Tesla Cars. Calibike is dedicated to revolutionizing urban commuting with a focus on sustainability, innovation, and convenience. As a pioneer in electric bikes, Calibike’s products are designed to offer a green, efficient, and enjoyable transportation alternative for both short and long commutes. The company’s mission is to empower individuals and communities to reduce their carbon footprint while embracing healthier lifestyles. Calibike is committed to transforming urban mobility by offering eco-friendly, innovative electric bikes that meet the demands of modern commuters. With a focus on sustainability, convenience, and design, Calibike aims to support the broader efforts of California’s and Federal Government electric vehicle policies while creating a positive environmental impact through clean transportation options.

About Rafe Husain

Rafe Husain, an accomplished inventor and entrepreneur, holds multiple patents, including a removable eyeglass-mounted ptosis crutch for Blepharospasm patients, a high-speed parallel Golay encoder for Xilinx FPGA, and an ice thickness sensing device that earned him the New Inventions Award from the University of Michigan. He co-founded Sabtech Industries, growing it to $5 million in sales within four years by developing innovative products and entering new markets. A partner of Xilinx and a member of their FPGA Xperts program, Rafe studied Mathematics and Engineering at the University of Michigan and pursued a Ph.D. in Computer Engineering at the University of Southern California before leaving to focus on entrepreneurial ventures. Born in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. He was born and studied till grade 7 at St. Francis School Lucknow India, he later moved to the USA to further his education and career.

www.CaliBike.com

For media inquiries, event coverage, or to schedule interviews with Calibike leadership and special guests, please contact:

Media contact: Dr. Tausif Malik, Email: tausif@tmaww.co Cell/WhatsApp: (USA) +(773) 536 – 9786 (India) +91 797 280 2372