Significance of Navratri and Nava Durga Puja

Geetha Patil and Madhumati Patil

Navratri (or nine nights) is a Sanatana holiday that honors Shakti or the Divine Feminine/Mother and devotees worship her for spiritual cleansing, guidance, and enlightenment. Navaratri festival lasts for nine nights and ten days. It is a time of deep rest and rejuvenation and engage in prayer, fasting, and meditation to purify one’s mind and body. Each day is dedicated to one of the nine forms of the Mother Divine. The final day that is the 10th day is called Vijayadashami, the day popularly celebrated as the day of the victory of ‘Good over Evil on the universal level’ and the victory of sattva Guna winning over the other Gunas on an individual level.

We all possess three Gunas namely Sattva, Rajas and Tamas. The first three days of the Navaratri are dedicated to win over Tamo Guna or inertia, the second three days to conquest Rajo Guna or restlessness and activity, and the last three days to instill Sattva Guna or purity and high Prana into our lives. It is believed that observing these practices with sincerity can lead us to attain spiritual enlightenment and divine blessings. The final day of Navaratri named Vijayadashami/Victory Day is observed as a victory day over all the Gunas/evils and celebrated human life with harmony and peace. Shardiya Navratri is a sacred period that commemorates the intense nine-day battle between Goddess Durga and the demon Mahishasura. The festival is concluded with Mahishasura’s defeat on the tenth day, symbolizing the triumph of good over evil.

The ancient people knew the cordial connection between the macrocosm and the microcosm, and the parts of our body. The cosmos, the planets, the cosmic rays, and the vibration are all connected and Navaratri is the time to explore this deep connection. This entire cosmos is made up of that one energy called Devi and the whole universe comprises of vibrating and scintillating consciousness, and encourages us to take an inward and upward spiritual journey and do not get distracted from our goals in life.

Significance of Nava Durga (Nine Forms of Durga)

For Sanatanis, the mother Goddess Durga is a very special deity, and appears in nine different forms, each of which is endowed with unique powers and traits. Together, these nine manifestations are called Nava Durga. Each night of Navaratri honors one of the mother goddess’ manifestations. Sanatanis believe that worshiping Durga with much religious fervor will lift the divine spirit and fill them with renewed happiness.

Day 1 – Shailaputri: means “daughter of the mountains.” She is the daughter of Hemavana, the king of the Himalayas. She is considered as the purest embodiment of Durga and the Mother Nature. In iconography, she is depicted riding a bull and holding a trident and a lotus blossom. The lotus represents purity and devotion, while the prongs on the trident represent the past, present, and future.

Day 2 – Brahmacharini: means “one who practices sincere austerity.” In this form, she shows us the magnificent embodiment of Durga with great powers and divine grace. Brahmacharini holds a rosary in her right hand, representing the special Vedic prayers recited in her honor, and a water utensil in her left hand, symbolizing marital bliss. She bestows happiness, peace, prosperity, and grace upon all the devotees who worship her. She is the way to emancipation, called Moksha.

Another meaning is the virgin aspect of Mother Divine. Her energy is like the sunrays, fresh and new. The newness is depicted in the second form of Durga.

Day 3 – Chandraghanta: this third manifestation of Durga represents peace, tranquility, and prosperity in life. She wears Chandra (half-moon) in her forehead in the shape of a ghanta (bell), which is charming, has a golden bright complexion, and rides a lion. Like Durga, and holds different weapons in her 10 hands, and has 3 eyes. She is seeing all, ever vigilant, and ready to battle evil from whatever direction.

Day 4- Kushmanda: means “a ball of energy/Prana or a creator of the universe,” who brought light to the dark cosmos. The glitter n her hand represents the sparkling light that she brings to the world. Kushmanda rides a lion, symbolizing strength and courage in the face of adversity.

Day 5 – Skandamata: is the mother of Skanda or Lord Kartikeya, who was chosen by gods as their commander-in-chief in the war against the demons. She is worshipped on the fifth day, emphasizing her pure and divine nature. Skanda Mata is seated on a lotus. She has four arms and three eyes. She holds the infant Skanda in her right upper arm and a lotus in her right hand, which is slightly raised upward. With her left arm, she grants blessings to the devotees and she holds a second lotus in her left hand.

Day 6 – Katyayani: is worshipped on the sixth day. She has a fearsome sight, with wild hair and 18 arms, each clutching a weapon. Born with a divine rage and anger. She emits a radiant light from her body to take away the darkness and evil forces. Despite her angry appearance, she can bestow a sense of calmness and inner peace upon all those who worship her.

Day 7 – Kalaratri: Kalaratri/Shubhamkari means “One Who Does Good.” She has dark complexion, disheveled hair, four arms, and three eyes. The lightning coming out of her necklace and the flames shooting from her mouth, like Kali, the goddess destroys evil forces. Kaal Ratri has black skin. She provides protection from darkness and allaying all fears.

Day 8 – Maha Gauri: She is worshipped on the eighth day of Navaratri and her name means “extremely white,” and luminous beauty radiates from her body. Sanatanis believe that by paying homage to Maha Gauri, all the past, present, and future sins will go away imparting a deep sense of inner peace. She wears white clothes, has four arms, and rides on a bull, one of the most sacred animals in Sanatana Dharma. Her right hand is in the pose of allaying fear, and her right lower hand holds a trident. The left upper hand holds a Damaru (a small tambourine or drum) while the lower one is thought to grant blessings to her devotees. Maha Gauri is so beautiful and she gives momentum, ultimate freedom in life that leads to liberation.

Day 9 – Siddhidhaatri: is the final form of Durga, celebrated on the final night of Navaratri. Her name means “giver of supernatural power” to achieve perfection in life and acquire siddhis. What we think is impossible; she makes it possible. She grants wisdom and insight to those who appeal to her, and she can do the same for deities who worship her as well. She rides a lion, has four limbs and carries a trident, a spinning disc called a Sudarshana Chakra, a conch shell, and a lotus. The conch, called a Shankha that represents longevity, while the spinning disc symbolizes the soul or timelessness.