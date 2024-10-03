UIANE mela and Senior awareness program

India Post news Service

United India Association of New England (UIANE) organized Senior Awareness and Fun Mela at Shivalaya Temple of Greater Boston, Medford, MA, on Sunday September 22, 2024. A large crowd of senior citizens attended the event with much eagerness,

The program started at noontime with an introduction about the program and welcoming the audiences to the informative session. The organizer of the event thanked the audiences for attending the event with great enthusiasm and different participating agencies for setting up their tables and ready to share their information with the senior citizens.

Agencies specialized in protection from scams, Medicare insurance, estate and legacy planning, caring support in time of crisis, dental, eyes, blood pressure/blood sugar tests, and podiatry provided necessary information in various Indian languages along with flyers and contact information for further discussion to the interested senior citizens, The representatives of various agencies were very professional in their approach and customer friendly. This senior awareness mela was a positive and beneficial experience for everyone.

In this 4-hour long program, UIANE organized chair yoga, dance exercise, karaoke, Vaastu, games, and personal photo shoot for the senior citizens.

Free admission was provided to all the participants. Everyone was served with delicious lunch and delightful snacks with hot Gud/sugar tea. Everyone enjoyed the event while listening to old melodious Bollywood songs.

A senior citizen said, ‘We learned much from these agencies about various services that are available for senior citizens. Senior Awareness Mela like this reminds us that our society has not forgotten our yesteryear contributions in building the modern day society and made life easier and healthier for all.’