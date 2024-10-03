Significance of Shamee Vriksha

Sunil Kumar D.

The Shamee Vriksha/Banni Mara/tree (Prosopis cineraria) is found in dry and arid regions at low altitudes. This tree is widely grown in North West and Central Bharat including Afghanistan, Iran, Oman, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Yemen. It is also the United Arab Emirates’ national tree. This tree is a medium-sized (12 mts) ever green tree which can grow in harsh climatic conditions, and in any type of soil. In Tamil, it is called Vanni, in Telugu Jammi, in Sanskrit Shamee, Saikanta in Bengali, Gonharea in Oriya, Loong Tree in Rajasthan, Jand in Punjabi and in Hindi Khejri. It belongs to the pea family, Fabaceae, which is considered as the Kalpa Taru of the Thar Desert. Its leaves are small and delicate and are arranged next to one another (bipinnate) with 7-14 leaflets on each of the pinnate. The decomposed leaves add nutrients (nitrogen) to the soil, thereby enhancing the growth and productivity of the crop.

Epic and Puranic references:

In Sanatana religion, lot of prominence is given to Shamee Vriksha , which is revered as a sacred and divine plant and its leaves and flowers are used for worshiping Lord Shiva and Lord Ganesh in the 21 Patra Puja. It is also a tree of Lord Shani Mahadeva and lowers the Shani Dosha if worshipped daily. As per Bhavishyottara Purana Lord Venkateswara (Srinivasa) had worshiped Shamee tree as His Kula Devata before proceeding to marry Goddess Padmavathi Devi. The twigs of the Shamee tree are used for the sacrificial fire/Homam as an effective remedy for Saturn’s malefic effect. Another legend in Mahabharata mentions that the god of fire- Agni hid in the heart of the Shamee tree to escape from the wrath of Brighu Maharishi.

This Shamee tree becomes a significant part of our Dasara festival as Sanatani warriors before going for a war used to offer prayers to Banni tree since they believe that they will certainly emerge victorious in the war. The legend behind this tradition is found in the great epic Mahabharata, when the Pandavas had to spend one-year incognito, as part of their 14 years of exile, they hid their weapons in the Shamee tree. After one year, when they came back to the tree, they found their weapons intact. The Pandavas took the weapons from the tree and worshipped it, seeking power and victory in the ensuing battle with the Kauravas. In the battle, Pandavas emerged victorious. In the Ramayana, when Lord Rama was going to Lanka, the Shami tree told him that He would be victorious. Thus it is believed that Shamee tree also represents goddess Durga and those who worship the Shamee tree are blessed with victory and prosperity. Banni Mara/Shamee Vriksha is considered a symbol of courage, peace, and prosperity.

It is also the tree which holds a special place in the Mysuru Dasara where it is worshipped on the Vijay-Dashami day. On this day, the Mysuru Maharaja’s elephant procession goes to Banni Mantap where the King performs Banni tree Pooja, takes back a Banni branch to his palace, offers it to family deities and later to the family members and others. After Maharaja’s Puja only, other people in the state especially in North Karnataka and Maharashtra start exchanging Banni leaves with others. People greet and wish each other by saying, “Banni Togondu Bangaara Vaagona” which means let us exchange Banni leaves as gold leaves and become valuable like gold in our lives. In Mysuru, soldiers also perform Banni Pooja for seeking victory before going for a war.

Dasara also marks the day when Arjuna single-handedly put the huge Kaurava army to sleep by invoking the Sammohan Astra. Arjuna is also called Vijaya meaning one who is ever victorious. Thus, the day became popular as “Vijaya Dashami”. On this day, people gather in the evening at a Shamee Vriksha that is situated in the North-East direction of their town or village as a tradition especially in Karnataka, Andhra and perform the puja and Parikram (circumambulations) of the Shamee tree by reciting the following shloka.

It means that O Shamee tree, help us to kill sins and overcome enemies. You were with the mighty archer Arjuna. At the same time, Prabhu Shri Ram holds you in high regard. We are worshipping you today and may we be blessed by you and encouraged to follow right footsteps with honesty, and may you knock down all the obstacles that stand in our way and lead us to victory.

After that, people exchange the leaves of Shamee tree with their relatives and friends as a symbol of goodwill and express a wish for each other’s victory in their own ventures and efforts. While exchanging Shamee/Banni leaves, they say. “Our minds be shining like gold while giving and taking Banni leaves”

Ayurvedic uses:

Shamee tree is known for its medicinal properties. The bitter, acrid, cooling and anthelmintic bark is used as a substitute for Acacia catechu to treat leprosy, pruritis, wounds, bronchial asthma, and stomatitis. Its powder can be used to treatment sore throat, toothache and to heal external ulcers rheumatism and scorpion sting. The decoction of the bark is used treat fever, hypertension, diabetes, helminthiasis and imbalances of Pittha and Vata doshas.

Its leaves and barks are also used in Ayurveda for cosmetic and antiseptic purposes and to cure many respiratory tract infections, asthma, and gut problems like diarrhea, dysentery etc. The Shamee tree has astringent, demulcent agents that can be used in treating Schizophrenia, a mental disorder, excessive heat, herpes, leucorrhoea and several minor pain and ailments. The astringent seeds are also effective in reducing the blood sugar levels in the body.