Ashfaq bids for Naperville County

NAPERVILLE: In front of a standing room only crowd in Naperville City Council at an event on August 17 Syed Ashfaq launched his bid for the council.

“I’m running for Naperville City Council because I believe in a Naperville that works for every one of us. Our community is diverse and vibrant, made up of people from all walks of life. We all want the same things: safe streets, responsible government, and a bright future for our children” says Ashfaq Syed.

On the City Council, Ashfaq promised that he would stand for unity and collaboration. He will support Naperville’s public safety departments, ensuring they have the resources they need to keep the community safe. He will advocate for responsible development that benefits every neighborhood, balancing commercial and residential growth to create a thriving economy. He also aims to make Naperville a greener and more sustainable city for the years

Ashfaq believes that once the residents of Naperville learn more about his proven record of community involvement, leadership, and vision for Naperville, they will come forward to support him, in a big way, in his campaign for Naperville City Council.

Ashfaq’s passion for the development of Naperville is reflected by the various boards and committees that he is committed to. He is also President of the Naperville Public Library Board.

