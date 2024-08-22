Saints from All World Gayatri Pariwar (AWGP) Gayatri-Teerth Shantikunj, Haridwar (India) visit Fremont Hindu Temple

India Post News Service

On August 4th 2024, Prof Promod Bhatnagar from AWGP led the event. He delivered an enlightening discourse on “Gayatri Maha-Shakti” focusing on spiritual significance of Vedmata Gayatri and the power of Yagya (sacrificial rituals).

Prof. Bhatnagar highlighted the biography and achievements of Vedmurti Taponishta Pt. Sri Ram Sharma Acharya, founder of AWGP. Acharya Ji performed 24 “maha-purush-charan”(sadhna), i.e. 24 years of dedicated practice to achieve the spiritual goal, each involving 2.4 million recitations of the Gayatri mantra, while leaving salt and sugar and subsisting only on barley bread (roti) and buttermilk. He also authored over 3,200 books on all aspects of life and translated ancient scriptures, including the Vedas and Upanishads.

The discourse emphasized the Gayatri mantra’s unparalleled power, composed of 24 words with the highest energy frequency, scientifically proven to reach 110,000 vibrations per second. The Gayatri mantra, revered by sages and deities including Lord Ram and Lord Krishna, is universal in its prayer for wisdom, making it relevant for all.

The event also featured a musical performance by Sh. Omkar Patidar Ji, who created an invigorational atmosphere captivating audience with inspiring, soulful and devotional bhajans (Pragya geet). The event concluded with “Deep Yagya”, where attendees lit 101 lamps and offered oblations while chanting the Gayatri mantra, creating a deeply vibrating spiritual atmosphere.

For more information about AWGP, visit local Bay Area chapter’s website awgp.us or their center at 4221 Las Positas Rd, Livermore, CA 94551.