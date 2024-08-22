Shravan Shivratri commemorated at Grayslake, IL

Geetha Patil

Hindu Mandir of Lake County, Grayslake, IL organizes Shravan Shivaratri and Navaka Vihar of Lord Krishna and Ma Radha on Friday, 2nd and Saturday 3rd August 2024 with hundreds of devotees and the sponsors of the event. All devotees and children attended the event with full zeal and zest.

Temple priests started the event with the sponsors’ Sankalpam and started Rudra Abhishekam by chanting the Rudrabhishek mantra ‘ॐ नमो भगवते रुद्राय’ (Om Namo Bhagavate Rudraya) with care and followed the Rudrabhishek procedure meticulously. On that day, priests performed three Abhishekams in the morning, afternoon, and evening respectively and did vegetables, flower, and Chandan Alankarams. Lord Shiva looked incredible in all the Alankarams.

Pandit Anil Joshi Ji in his discourse on the Significance of Shravan Shivaratri said that the entire Shravan Masa is dedicated to the veneration of Lord Shiva.

There are two Shivaratris – 1) Shravan Shivaratri, 2) Phalgun Shivaratri.

While both are significant celebrations honoring Lord Shia. Shravan Shivratri is celebrated in the Shravan month, which is regarded as extremely fortunate by devotees of Shiva. Maha Shivratri, on the other hand, celebrates the convergence of Shiva and Shakti. The fasting and observing all rituals associated with Shravan Shivratri has the power to cleanse the soul and body, and grant spiritual liberation to his devotees.

On the August 3, the temple celebrated Navaka Vihar for Lord Krishna and Ma Radha. The event started with Ganesh Pujan, Shobha Yatra of Lord Krishna and Ma Radha. After Boat riding, both deities were given Abhishekam with different fruit juices, and purified water. Deities were dressed up in gorgeous dresses and jewelries. Priests offered them different homemade Prasadam, fresh fruit juices and fruits.

In his discourse, Pt. Joshi Ji said that we are blessed with various fruits by this nature and in the summer we enjoy consuming fruits and juices. By giving fruits first to God, we acknowledge God to be the owner of everything we have. Therefore, we give Him our first and best. After Maha Mangalarati, more than 200 devotees were served with Prasadam, fruits, and juices.

