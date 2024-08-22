Independence Day celebration at the Consulate General of India in Chicago

India Post News Service

The Consulate General of India in Chicago celebrated the 78th Independence Day at the Consulate premises. Indian diaspora joined in large numbers.

Consul General Somnath Ghosh unfurled the tricolor, which was followed by the singing of the National Anthem. He then read out the Address of the President of India to the nation on the eve of Independence Day. There was a short cultural program, which included Patriotic fusion dance by Team Ghungroo, Odissi dance recital by Ananya Kar and the singing of patriotic songs by the children of Chicago Tyagaraj Utsavam.

An Independence Day reception later in the evening of 15th August will be hosted by the Consul General with the participation of about 350 guests which includes elected representatives, senior Government officials, local dignitaries, Indian American community drawn from business, academics and arts circles at the prestigious Chicago Cultural Centre.

On 14 August 2024, the Consulate in association with Bhartiya Senior Citizens of Chicago organized an event “Partition Horrors Remembrance Day” for about 200 participants at the Rana Reagan Center, IL to acknowledge the suffering and pain experienced by millions during the partition of India.

Consul General participated in the Annual India Day Parade followed by India Day Concert organized by Indian Community Outreach in Naperville on 11 August 2024. Addressing a gathering of about 20,000 Indian community and American friends of India, he called upon Indian diaspora to work together to take the India-US partnership to even higher heights.

On 3 August 2024, Consul General attended the Independence Day celebration organized by the Indo American Association of Iowa. Consul General on 4 August 2024 addressed a large gathering in Oak Brook Independence Day celebrations, where he spoke on the vision of India-USA partnership. Consul General will be participating in the Independence Day celebration organized by Federation of Indian Associations on 16 August 2024 where a number of dignitaries are expected to attend. On 24 August a theatre event “Zara Yaad Karo Qurbani” will feature three short plays staged by children in Hindi, Marathi and Bengali languages.

