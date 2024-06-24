Community solidarity in Irvine, Orange County, California: Standing against terror attacks

India Post News Service

In a remarkable display of unity and compassion, community members from Overseas Modi Parivar in Orange County, Southern California, gathered at Irvine City Hall to express solidarity with the victims of brutal terror attacks in Jammu, India. Their collective efforts transcended boundaries and emphasized the importance of standing together during times of crisis.

Gratitude to Our Jewish Friends

The Orange County community expressed deep gratitude to their Jewish friends who joined them in large numbers. This interfaith support demonstrated the power of empathy and compassion, reinforcing the idea that humanity transcends religious and cultural differences.

Law Enforcement’s Noble Cause

Officers from the Irvine Police Department also took time to understand the noble cause. Their presence highlighted the commitment of law enforcement to promoting peace, justice, and safety within the community. By extending their support, they reinforced the message that violence and terror have no place in our society.

Key Messages of the Protest

The peaceful gathering at Irvine City Hall conveyed several critical messages:

Ending Violence: Participants called for an end to violence, emphasizing the need for peaceful solutions to conflicts. Curbing Support for Terrorism: The community denounced any form of support or funding for terrorist activities. They recognized that such support perpetuates violence and suffering. Opposing Atrocities: The protest aimed to raise awareness about the atrocities committed during terror attacks. Innocent lives are often caught in the crossfire, and the community stood united against such inhumane behavior.

Moving Forward-

As we reflect on this powerful display of solidarity, we recognize that our collective efforts can make a difference. By standing together, we can create a safer, more compassionate world for all.

This community event was held on June 14, 2024 and coordinated by Shalabh Goel, Dr. Surendra Sharma, Arun Dutt, Amit Gandotra, Ajay Sharma, Deepak Sharma, Anshul Garg, PK Nayak, Anil Mahajan, Latesh B, Sunil Agarwal, Vijay Patil, Manmohan Chopra and several other members of the Overseas Modi Parivar located in Southern California.