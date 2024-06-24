Mantras to start California’s Corning City Council Meet – 1st time in 116 years

India Post News Service

CHICAGO: Hindu invocation (opening-prayer) is scheduled to be read on June 25 2024 in Corning City Council meet.

Rajan Zed will deliver the invocation from ancient Sanskrit scriptures in Corning City Council. After Sanskrit delivery, he then will read the English interpretation

Zed, is the President of Universal Society of Hinduism, He will recite from Rig-Veda, the oldest scripture of the world still in common use; besides lines from Upanishads and Bhagavad-Gita (Song of the Lord), both ancient Hindu scriptures. He plans to start and end the prayer with “Om”,

Reciting from Brahadaranyakopanishad, Rajan Zed plans to say “Asato ma sad gamaya, Tamaso ma jyotir gamaya, Mrtyor mamrtam gamaya”; which he will then interpret as “Lead us from the unreal to the real, Lead us from darkness to light, and Lead us from death to immortality.” Reciting from Bhagavad-Gita, he proposes to urge council members and others present to keep the welfare of others always in mind.

Hinduism, oldest and third largest religion of the world, has about 1.2 billion adherents and moksh (liberation) is its ultimate goal. There are about three million Hindus in the USA.

Corning, nicknamed “The Olive City” had its start in 1882 and was incorporated in 1907. Its Vision Statement includes “To create a safe place to raise a family”. Robert Snow and Brent Mesker are Mayor and City Manager respectively.

