Court orders release of Masuma Khan, reuniting her with gamily and Altadena community 

LOS ANGELES: Masuma Khan, who has been in the United States for nearly three decades, was released from ICE detention on Wednesday, after enduring a month in which she was repeatedly denied necessary medical care. A U.S. District Court judge granted a preliminary injunction ordering her immediate release, preventing her re-detention without due process, and barring her immediate deportation to any country where she fears for her safety—all of which ensures that the 64-year-old can remain at home while her immigration case proceeds.

A team of legal counsel and advocates, including Public Counsel, South Asian Network, and Hoq Law APC, came together to push for the release of Khan, who is a pillar of her community. Masuma is known for supporting family, friends, and neighbors when they are ill or otherwise in need.

Khan, an Altadena resident who survived the fires earlier this year, was detained for nearly a month at the California City Detention Facility, which has developed a reputation for inhumane living conditions. During her detainment, Khan was denied critical medications and basic medical care for her chronic asthma, high blood pressure, glaucoma, and other serious conditions.

“I’m so happy to reunite with my mom and know that she can now breath fresh air and get the medical care she needs to survive. We are thankful to the judge who understood the gravity of our case, applied the law, and allowed my mom to be released with dignity.” said Riya Khan, daughter of Masuma.

In court, a federal judge ruled there was no reason for Masuma to remain in custody without the government explaining why her detention is necessary, given they had released her five years ago and allowed her to remain with her family while her immigration case proceeds.

The following statement can be attributed to the legal team:

“We are grateful that the court upheld the rule of law and ordered Masuma Khan’s release, recognizing her right to return home and access life-saving medical care. This outcome was only possible thanks to the incredible collaboration between Masuma’s family, community advocates, and our legal team — all working together to ensure justice prevailed. Masuma is a pillar of her family and her community, and we are honored to stand alongside her in this ongoing fight.”

Khan and her family plan to continue pursuing her pending application for immigration relief.

Also Read: Amit Shah launches Fast Track Immigration facility at five more airports