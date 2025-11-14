Sameer Khan shines at the premiere of Size Queen

LOS ANGELES: October 5, the glamour of Hollywood lit up the London Hotel on Sunset Boulevard as the short film Size Queen premiered to a packed audience of film enthusiasts and industry insiders. Among the evening’s standout moments was the appearance of Sameer Khan, who delivered a commanding performance as one of the film’s principal cast members.

Produced and directed by Ken Fierro, Size Queen follows a young American man grappling with the challenges of corporate life while coming to terms with his sexuality. Sameer Khan portrays Vikram Singh — the film’s charismatic anti-hero — a sharp, domineering executive whose complex personality anchors the narrative.

The film received an enthusiastic response, with attendees praising its nuanced storytelling and compelling performances.

An actor of Indian origin with a distinguished background in English theatre, Khan expressed his optimism about the evolving landscape of Hollywood. “2025 has been a challenging year for the industry,” he said, “but seeing more South Asian actors being cast in unconventional roles is definitely encouraging.”

This year marks a milestone in Khan’s career. His film Cowboys and Hindus continues to garner acclaim on the international festival circuit, while his stage performance in Bismillah earned widespread critical praise. He recently wrapped filming on his next project, Miles to Go, slated for release in 2026.

With artists like Sameer Khan pushing boundaries and redefining representation, the future of South Asian talent in Hollywood looks not only promising — but long overdue for the recognition it deserves.

