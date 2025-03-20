FOG Holi biggest Bay Area color celebration

India Post News Service

FREMONT, CA: The spirit of Holi came alive in the Bay Area as more than 10,000 people gathered to celebrate the Festival of Colors at the FOG Holi – Festival of Colors, the grandest Holi celebration in the region. This vibrant event, held on Saturday, March 15th, 2025, from 11 AM to 5 PM at Washington High School in Fremont, was a true testament to unity, joy, and cultural richness.

Families and friends came together to immerse themselves in the joyous celebration, reveling in the magic of colors, music, and dance. The air was filled with laughter and excitement as attendees threw bright-colored powders, symbolizing love, happiness, and the arrival of spring.

The event featured live DJ performances, energetic Bollywood and folk dance showcases, and a variety of engaging activities for all ages. From traditional dhol beats to the latest chart-topping tracks, the music kept the crowd on their feet throughout the day. Food lovers were treated to an array of delicious Indian delicacies, ensuring a true festive experience for all.

A grand celebration of this scale wouldn’t have been possible without the dedicated efforts of volunteers, performers, sponsors, and organizers. Their unwavering support and hard work brought the community together, making FOG Holi 2025 a spectacular success. A heartfelt thank you to everyone who contributed to creating such a memorable event!

As the colors settle, the memories of this extraordinary day will remain etched in the hearts of all who attended. FOG Holi continues to grow each year, bringing together people of all backgrounds to celebrate unity, joy, and tradition.

Did you miss this year’s event? Don’t worry! Stay tuned for even bigger and more exciting celebrations next year. Until then, let’s keep the spirit of Holi alive—spreading love, happiness, and, of course, colors!

